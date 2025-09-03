Black Ops 6 and Warzone players to get free Tier Skips and Double XP tokens in Season 5 Reloaded: How to claim them

Black Ops 6 and Warzone are giving away Tier Skips and Double XP tokens in Season 5 Reloaded. Players can get these rewards for free and boost their in-game progression. The Tier Skips can be used to instantly unlock a tier in the Season 5 Reloaded battle pass, and the Double XP tokens can boost the experience points for a limited duration.With that out of the way, this article explains how players to get free Tier Skips and Double XP tokens in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.How to get free Tier Skips and Double XP tokens in Season 5 Reloaded in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneActivision is celebrating the upcoming launch of Black Ops 7, and with that, gamers can get free rewards in Season 5 Reloaded in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. You can claim 20 free Battle Pass Tier Skips by logging into Black Ops 6 or Call of Duty: Warzone before September 16, 2025.Also read: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded early patch notes: Deadline LTM, WSOW, and moreThe game occasionally releases special in-game events that offer Tier Skips and XP Tokens as gifts for the community. Activision will be giving the goodies for a limited time to gamers on all platforms with the Season 5 Reloaded update. Players can download and log into CoD Warzone or Black Ops 6 from 10 AM PT on September 4, 2025, until October 1, 2025, to receive the following prizes:Five 1-Hour Double Player XP Tokens (5 hours total)Five 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Tokens (5 hours total)Five 1-Hour Double Battle Pass XP Tokens (5 hours total)Also read:Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we knowApart from the log-in rewards, the Reloaded update is also bringing new events and limited-time modes. Among them is the Nuketown Block Party, which will feature both paid and free tracks. Players can play the game during the entirety of the event duration to earn special prizes, like Operator skins, weapon blueprints, stickers, and loading screens, which would enhance their in-game experience.Another event, Operation Hell Ride, will be available in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Rewards include the Gravemark .357 Revolver, Pro for Hire Operator skin, Cannon Toss finishing move, and other items earnable through the Limited Time Mode (LTM).The seasonal update introduces various content updates to enhance engagement and accelerate player progress.Also read: COD fans want Dexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Halloween eventCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:Best loadout to complete Reckoning main quest in Black Ops 6 ZombiesWhere to find the Stadium LAB-2 card in WarzoneAll Boxing Gloves camos in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and how to unlock themBest PML 5.56 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone