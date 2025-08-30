  • home icon
COD fans want Dexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Halloween event

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 30, 2025 05:15 GMT
Fans discuss the possibility of a Dexter X Call of Duty crossover, Call of Duty X Dexter, Dexter Morgan, Dexter Resurrection, Bay Harbor Butcher, La Pasi&oacute;n, Angel Batista, Dexter Call of Duty, Dexter crossover, Call of Duty Dexter collab, Dexter event in Call of Duty, Dexter Operator skin
Fans discuss the possibility of a Dexter X Call of Duty crossover (Image via Activision || Paramount Global)

A recent X post by content creator and streamer @ElvisCOD post hinted at a possible crossover between the popular crime thriller Dexter in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The post mentioned that given the rise of memes and other Dexter-related content, a collaboration event might be planned for Halloween.

Many CoD players shared their thoughts on the crossover. @ElvisCOD stated:

"With the amount of Doakes memes and popularity of the series. Surely a dexter collab is coming this Haloween."

Dexter first aired on June 21, 2006, and is considered one of Showtime's highest-grossing productions. It follows the complex story of Dexter Morgan and how he balances normal life and being a serial killer.

Its latest sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, which released on July 11, 2025, gained widespread popularity in the meme community, with clips widely shared across various platforms like Reddit, X, and YouTube.

@twonkusnew responded to the post and explained how the show's story and characters could fit in Warzone and Black Ops 6. They discussed how James Doakes, from the original series, might be a perfect fit for the game due to his background in military background.

"That would also make some sense story wise because Doakes was in special forces somewhere in 90s"

@HRiiLSs expressed their excitement by stating that the Dexter X Call of Duty crossover will bring attractive cosmetics like finishing moves, quotes, and Operator bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

"Been asking for this for months. The finishing moves, quotes and skins would go crazy."
@LoLz__World posed an interesting analogy, stating that the other Paramount-owned franchises like TMNT and Beavis have been featured in collaborations in the past in Warzone and Black Ops 6. This could open a possibility for more crossovers between the CoD and the ongoing series, Dexter Resurrection.

@Todredmi didn't share the same view as some other users and pointed out that a Dexter-themed event wouldn't be a fit for the Black Ops 6, but could work in Warzone.

Dexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6: Possibilities explored

Evidently, the FPS community is looking forward to a possible Dexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Activision is known for bringing famous figures from the world of thriller and horror. Characters like Michael Myers, Art the Clown, Billy the Puppet, and Scream's Ghostface have appeared in previous Halloween collaborations.

A Dexter crossover is based on speculations as the developers are yet to speak on the matter. Also, it was revealed recently that cosmetics from Warzone and Black Ops 6 will not carry over to Black Ops 7, which means players could refrain from spending on cosmetics as they won't be able to access it in the new title.

Edited by Angad Sharma
