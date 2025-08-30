A recent X post by content creator and streamer @ElvisCOD post hinted at a possible crossover between the popular crime thriller Dexter in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The post mentioned that given the rise of memes and other Dexter-related content, a collaboration event might be planned for Halloween.Many CoD players shared their thoughts on the crossover. @ElvisCOD stated:&quot;With the amount of Doakes memes and popularity of the series. Surely a dexter collab is coming this Haloween.&quot;Also read: Top 10 most disliked Call of Duty trailers: Black Ops 7, Infinite Warfare, and moreDexter first aired on June 21, 2006, and is considered one of Showtime's highest-grossing productions. It follows the complex story of Dexter Morgan and how he balances normal life and being a serial killer.Its latest sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, which released on July 11, 2025, gained widespread popularity in the meme community, with clips widely shared across various platforms like Reddit, X, and YouTube.Also read: Call of Duty: World War 2 was taken offline after players said their PCs got hacked@twonkusnew responded to the post and explained how the show's story and characters could fit in Warzone and Black Ops 6. They discussed how James Doakes, from the original series, might be a perfect fit for the game due to his background in military background.&quot;That would also make some sense story wise because Doakes was in special forces somewhere in 90s&quot;@HRiiLSs expressed their excitement by stating that the Dexter X Call of Duty crossover will bring attractive cosmetics like finishing moves, quotes, and Operator bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6.&quot;Been asking for this for months. The finishing moves, quotes and skins would go crazy.&quot;@LoLz__World posed an interesting analogy, stating that the other Paramount-owned franchises like TMNT and Beavis have been featured in collaborations in the past in Warzone and Black Ops 6. This could open a possibility for more crossovers between the CoD and the ongoing series, Dexter Resurrection.LoLz World @LoLz__WorldLINKWouldn't shock me. Dexter is Paramount/ShowTime, and TMNT and Beavis were Paramount@Todredmi didn't share the same view as some other users and pointed out that a Dexter-themed event wouldn't be a fit for the Black Ops 6, but could work in Warzone.Todredmi @TodredmiLINKWouldn’t fit the vibes of the game, but would be fun to use in WZ.Also read: Call of Duty World War 2 players get hacked by RCE exploit right after Xbox Game Pass releaseDexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6: Possibilities exploredEvidently, the FPS community is looking forward to a possible Dexter collab in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Activision is known for bringing famous figures from the world of thriller and horror. Characters like Michael Myers, Art the Clown, Billy the Puppet, and Scream's Ghostface have appeared in previous Halloween collaborations.Also read: How to unlock Boxing Gloves in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for freeIren @ErensSmiledogLINKSo you're telling me they're giving me a crossover I would sacrifice money for, and I'll only be able to use it for like the first month of the season since I'm going to be dropping the game the second BO7 drops 💀A Dexter crossover is based on speculations as the developers are yet to speak on the matter. Also, it was revealed recently that cosmetics from Warzone and Black Ops 6 will not carry over to Black Ops 7, which means players could refrain from spending on cosmetics as they won't be able to access it in the new title.Also read:Call of Duty: World War 2 is back on Microsoft StoreCheck out our other articles:BO6 'Join failed because you are on a different version' error: Possible fixes and reasonsWhen does Call of Duty NEXT return? Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal, Zombies reveal, and moreHow to get Black Ops 7 Beta access and 3 Reznov skinsActivision confirms 16 maps in Black Ops 7 multiplayer