Call of Duty: World War 2 was taken offline after players said their PCs got hacked

It hasn't been a week since Activision added Call of Duty: World War 2 to Xbox Game Pass, and the game was taken offline on PC Microsoft Store due to a major issue. As the game went live on Xbox Game Pass, some players reported that their PCs were hacked, as certain RCE exploiters could access their devices through the game. As a result, Activision took the game offline and stated,

"Call of Duty: WWII on PC Microsoft Store was taken offline while we investigate reports of an issue."

Although Activision has not clarified that the game was taken offline due to this issue, we can assume what happened. Reports of players having their PCs hacked flooded the internet.

COD devs took World War 2 offline after a massive spike in RCE exploits

First, this was highlighted by @NerosCinema, a popular content creator on X. He showed that hackers could gain access to your entire PC through an RCE exploit (Remote Code Execution). Due to this, they could take control of your PC, and one incident showed that they used Notepad to communicate with the user. There is no shred of doubt that this poses a major security risk to your personal data.

What’s next for Call of Duty: World War 2 on

Xbox Game Pass ?

While the Call of Duty community has been waiting for older titles to arrive on Xbox Game Pass for the longest time, this surely wasn't on their bucket list. However, it seems the Call of Duty developers immediately noticed the issue, and as a result, Call of Duty: World War 2 was taken offline.

Right now, we don't have any information regarding when the game will come online again. We will notify you as soon as we have more information.

