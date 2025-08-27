Call of Duty: World War 2 is back on Microsoft Store after almost a month of silence from Activision

  • home icon
By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:32 GMT
A still from Call of Duty WWII story trailer, Call of Duty: World War 2, CoD WW2, World War 2, Call of Duty World at War, World War 2 Microsoft Store, COD Microsoft Store, Activision Microsoft Store
A still from the Call of Duty WWII story trailer (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: World War 2 is back on the Microsoft Store after being taken down by the developers. Activision delisted the game on July 5, 2025, to prepare countermeasures for an exploit that enabled hackers to remotely access players' PCs and install malware. The issue was never officially acknowledged, leaving the community in the dark. However, WWII is back on the Microsoft Store - gamers can purchase the title or play it if it's already in their game libraries.

The article explores the news surrounding the return of Call of Duty: World War 2 on the Microsoft Store.

Call of Duty: World War 2 returns to Microsoft Store after a month-long absence

The official Call of Duty updates X handle shared the news about the return of Call of Duty: World War 2 on the Microsoft Store. The game was taken down because of a remote code execution (RCE) exploit. Hackers use this bug to take control of players playing the MS Store version of WWII. Several gamers were affected by this, with some hackers even installing malware on their PCs.

Also read: Call of Duty World War 2 players get hacked by RCE exploit right after Xbox Game Pass release

However, the developers' silence raises concerns about their accountability. Activision has not yet provided an official response or explanation, leaving open the possibility that similar vulnerabilities could affect other CoD titles. The hackers not only took control of players' systems but also communicated with them using notepads on-screen.

As mentioned, Activision cited the situation as "an issue." Many in the community criticized the developers, viewing their explanation as an attempt to evade accountability. This exploit has exposed a major security vulnerability that could harm players.

The developers have since re-enabled the Microsoft Store version of Call of Duty: World War 2, and the issue has been patched.

Also read: Call of Duty: World War 2 was taken offline after players said their PCs got hacked

That's all we currently know about the return of CoD WW2 on the Microsoft Store. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news.

Siddharth Rathi

