What is Deadline in Warzone? New LTM explained

Call of Duty: Warzone has a brand-new limited-time mode, and it's called Deadline. If you are wondering what this new mode is, we've got you covered. In a nutshell, you can say this mode is Resurgence but on steroids. This 100-player game mode is set in Verdansk, and the way it works would surely take your sweat away. Let's take a look at how this mode works and how you should play Deadline in Warzone.
Read on to learn more about the Deadline LTM in Warzone.
Deadline LTM in Warzone explained
Just like Resurgence in Warzone, this mode has unlimited respawns. However, the pressure will be too much on you, as after each circle collapses, the lowest-scoring squad will get eliminated from the match. Hence, camping isn't an option, of course. Unlike Resurgence, you will not have respawns disabled after a certain point in time in Warzone's Deadline. But that doesn't make it easy, as there will be waves of hostile AI soldiers to make your life difficult in Verdansk.
The ultimate goal is also a bit different from usual Warzone matches: instead of the last squad standing, the last squad with the highest score in the final circle will win the match.
Key points to remember:
- Deadline will be played on Verdansk in Warzone.
- There will be a total of 100 players in the game.
- After each circle collapses, the team with the lowest score will get eliminated.
- To make things difficult, there will be hostile AI enemies.
- The last team with the most score in the final circle will win the match.
How to score points in Deadline LTM in Warzone (Tips and tricks explained)
The most points you can earn in Deadline LTM is, of course, by killing other enemies. Killing hostile soldiers will also grant you points, but not as much as killing other real players. There are several other things you can do to earn points as well, and keep in mind that every single point counts here.
Ways to score points:
Eliminations
- Kill enemies
- Kill hostile soldiers
Objectives & Gameplay
- Complete contracts
- Loot as much as possible
Utility & Support
- Spend at Buy Stations
- Deploy Killstreaks
That covers everything you needed to know about Deadline LTM in Warzone.
