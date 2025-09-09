How to complete Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone

The Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone is a side quest in Season 5 Reloaded. Players can tune into Warzone and start a match in Verdansk to uncover hidden secrets, puzzles, and references for rewards such as weapon blueprints, XP boosts, calling cards, etc. The Easter Eggs in Warzone are different from the Zombies mode, which features direct main and side quests. However, for Warzone, the quest can be completed only in specific locations on the map.

With that out of the way, this article tells players how they can complete the Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone.

Warzone Radio Tower Easter Egg explained

Terminal radar in Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone (Image via YouTube/ Nickko Kimiko)

Here's how you can complete the Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone Verdansk:

1) Find and locate the Terminal in Verdansk

Start a match in Verdansk Warzone and drop to the Control Tower Complex point of interest.

Head to the Terminal, which is located on the north side of the Airport POI.

The Terminal room will be next to a radar dish.

The radar dish will list 10 radio towers across Verdask, and you have to remember the offline ones, which will be marked with a red negative sign.

Two towers will be offline in each game; however, the specific towers will be random in every match.

2) Activate the offline towers

All radio towers in Verdansk Warzone (Image via YouTube /Nickko Kimiko)

You have to enable the two offline radio towers, which were showcased by the radar in the Terminal.

The radio towers are scattered across Verndansk (numbers will be marked with a blue circle).

You have to get on top of each radio tower and toggle the switch to activate it.

The same needs to be done with the other offline towers.

According to the radar, there are two out of the 10 offline radio towers in Verdansk that you have to locate and activate. As mentioned before, each match will mark two random radio towers, and they can spawn across POIs like the TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Park, and Hospital.

Repairing offline tower in Verdansk Warzone (Image via YouTube /Nickko Kimiko)

There are no blueprint rewards or any cosmetics associated with the Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone. However, after repairing each broken tower, you will get a 100 XP bonus and a radio communication HUD that tells you if there are any enemies nearby.

You can complete this Easter Egg quest solo, but teaming up increases the chances of success. Offline Radio Towers may spawn near hotspot locations, making them prime targets for other Operators aiming to complete the quest.

That covers everything there's to know about the Radio Tower Easter Egg in Warzone. For more Call of Duty guides, follow Sportskeeda.

