Best Black Ops 6 meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Sep 08, 2025 07:11 GMT
We explore the meta loadout for Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Having the best Black Ops 6 meta loadouts can help Operators beat their competition more comfortably in Season 5 Reloaded. With each seasonal update, the game introduces new weapons, attachments, and metas that players need to be aware of if they want to build top-tier loadouts.

Season 5 Reloaded has brought about new balancing changes, making it more challenging to choose the right weapon. While there's no perfect loadout, there are weapons that dominate their class and can be picked to get the best performance in matches.

With that said, this article outlines the best Black Ops 6 meta loadout that you can use in Season 5 Reloaded.

What are the best Black Ops 6 meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded?

The Black Ops 6 meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded include guns that excel in their class. The meta features a mix of short-range and long-range weapons. For example, the LC10 SMG is the best meta weapon in the game. This full-auto submachine gun has excellent range and accuracy and has a moderate fire rate.

The FFAR 1 is the best assault rifle in BO6, excelling in close-range gunfights. It has a high rate of fire, making it a perfect pick for aggressive players.

The meta is incomplete without marksman rifles, and for that, our pick is the Essex Model 07. This rifle boasts a powerful damage output and handling, making it versatile in combat. However, it has a slow rate of fire and requires decent aim - players must make every shot count.

The KSV is the second SMG on our list of the best Black Ops 6 meta loadouts. It is known for having a fast time to kill and has high mobility and handling. This allows for high-paced gameplay, making it perfect for close to medium-range fights. It can be paired with the CR 56-AMAX, which has an effective range of 25 meters.

The CR 56 is not a long-range weapon, but it has good TTK in all ranges and high damage per magazine, making it the perfect companion for forward players and modes like domination.

Finally, the KRIG C assault rifle takes the final spot on our list of the best Black Ops 6 meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded. This AR has fast TTK and an ADS speed of 300 ms with average recoil, making it a decent weapon in close range. However, it has a fair bit of recoil at mid-range, which limits its damage potential.

Best attachments for Black Ops 6 meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded

Here are the best attachments for the aforementioned Black Ops 6 meta loadouts:

LC10 loadout

Best LC10 meta loadout in BO6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Frizzeyes )
Best LC10 meta loadout in BO6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Frizzeyes )
  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
  • Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
FFAR 1

Best FFAR 1 loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Cbass)
Best FFAR 1 loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Cbass)
  • Optic: Kepler Microflex
  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: G-Grip
  • Rear Grip: Commando Grip
Essex Model 07

Best Essex Model 07 loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Zephy)
Best Essex Model 07 loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Zephy)
  • Optic: Jason Armory 2X
  • Barrel: CHF Barrel
  • Stock: Cut-Off Stock
  • Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
  • Lever: Quickdraw Lever
KSV

Meta KSV loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)
Meta KSV loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)
  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
  • Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
CR-56 AMAX

Best CR-56 AMAX meta loadout in BO6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Frizzeyes )
Best CR-56 AMAX meta loadout in BO6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Frizzeyes )
  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Commando Grip
  • Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
KRIG C

Meta KRIG C loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)
Meta KRIG C loadout in BO6 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)
  • Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex
  • Muzzle: Compensator
  • Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Commando Grip
  • Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
These are all the Black Ops 6 meta loadouts for Season 5 Reloaded. For more Call of Duty content, follow Sportskeeda.

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

