No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All rewards and how to get them

The No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies will be available between September 12 and September 19, 2025. It is a brand new Zombies Leaderboard Event where 30 players will be placed on a leaderboard and must collect Essence points in Team Cranked LTM to climb upwards in terms of rank. It's a highly competitive game mode and comes with a series of rewards.This article will explain the No Cranked, No Glory even in Black Ops 6 Zombies and go over all the rewards of the mode.All rewards available in the No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 ZombiesThe new event will reward players with various types of Gobblegums, as well as specific emblems for ranking in the higher tiers of the leaderboard. Here are all the rewards available.GobbleGum RewardRequired Leaderboard PlacementCache Back GobbleGumTop 30Shields Up &amp; Arsenal Accelerator GobbleGumsTop 25Exit Strategy &amp; Free Fire GobbleGumsTop 20Profit Sharing &amp; Wall to Wall Clearance GobbleGumsTop 15Top 15 Emblem &amp; Idle Eyes GobbleGumTop 10Top 5 Emblem &amp; On the House GobbleGumTop 5Top 3 Emblem &amp; Modified Chaos GobbleGumTop 3Champion Emblem &amp; Near Death Experience GobbleGum1st PlaceApart from these, players can also earn Milestone rewards for achieving certain amounts of essence. These rewards are comparatively easier to get since you don't have to compete with other players or rank on the leaderboard. However, it may take you some time to collect all these Essence points:50,000 Essence: Stock Option GobbleGum100,000 Essence: Shields Up GobbleGum200,000 Essence: Temporal Gift GobbleGum300,000 Essence: Dead Drop GobbleGumThese Milestone rewards are distributed immediately, unlike the leaderboard rewards listed in the table. Therefore, players won't have to wait for the No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 5 to end to get the rewards. Once enough Essence points are collected, the Milestone rewards can be claimed.How to play in the new eventThe No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies works in conjunction with the Team Cranked limited-time mode. Within this mode, a timer starts ticking once the first enemy is eliminated. Next, players must keep killing zombies in order to buy time.In the event, players must prioritize collecting Essence while also ensuring they don't run out of time. They will be placed on a leaderboard of 30 players, and the amount of Essence earned determines their position or rank. Once the event is over, everyone will receive their rewards based on their overall standing during the event's duration.The next section discusses all the rewards players can earn by participating in the event.Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:How to play Jackpot in Black Ops 6: Complete map guideHow to complete Radio Tower Easter Egg in WarzoneBest Black Ops 6 meta loadouts in Season 5 Reloaded