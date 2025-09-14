  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All rewards and how to get them

No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All rewards and how to get them

By Prit Chauhan
Published Sep 14, 2025 12:40 GMT
No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All rewards and how to get them
No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies explained with rewards and how to get them (Image via Activision)

The No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies will be available between September 12 and September 19, 2025. It is a brand new Zombies Leaderboard Event where 30 players will be placed on a leaderboard and must collect Essence points in Team Cranked LTM to climb upwards in terms of rank. It's a highly competitive game mode and comes with a series of rewards.

Ad

This article will explain the No Cranked, No Glory even in Black Ops 6 Zombies and go over all the rewards of the mode.

All rewards available in the No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The new event will reward players with various types of Gobblegums, as well as specific emblems for ranking in the higher tiers of the leaderboard. Here are all the rewards available.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

GobbleGum Reward

Required Leaderboard Placement

Cache Back GobbleGum

Top 30

Shields Up & Arsenal Accelerator GobbleGums

Top 25

Exit Strategy & Free Fire GobbleGums

Top 20

Profit Sharing & Wall to Wall Clearance GobbleGums

Top 15

Top 15 Emblem & Idle Eyes GobbleGum

Top 10

Top 5 Emblem & On the House GobbleGum

Top 5

Top 3 Emblem & Modified Chaos GobbleGum

Top 3

Champion Emblem & Near Death Experience GobbleGum

1st Place

Ad
Ad

Apart from these, players can also earn Milestone rewards for achieving certain amounts of essence. These rewards are comparatively easier to get since you don't have to compete with other players or rank on the leaderboard. However, it may take you some time to collect all these Essence points:

  • 50,000 Essence: Stock Option GobbleGum
  • 100,000 Essence: Shields Up GobbleGum
  • 200,000 Essence: Temporal Gift GobbleGum
  • 300,000 Essence: Dead Drop GobbleGum

These Milestone rewards are distributed immediately, unlike the leaderboard rewards listed in the table. Therefore, players won't have to wait for the No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 5 to end to get the rewards. Once enough Essence points are collected, the Milestone rewards can be claimed.

Ad

How to play in the new event

The No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies works in conjunction with the Team Cranked limited-time mode. Within this mode, a timer starts ticking once the first enemy is eliminated. Next, players must keep killing zombies in order to buy time.

In the event, players must prioritize collecting Essence while also ensuring they don't run out of time. They will be placed on a leaderboard of 30 players, and the amount of Essence earned determines their position or rank. Once the event is over, everyone will receive their rewards based on their overall standing during the event's duration.

Ad

The next section discusses all the rewards players can earn by participating in the event.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications