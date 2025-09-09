How to play Jackpot in Black Ops 6: Complete map guide

Jackpot in Black Ops 6 is a new multiplayer map featuring a design inspired by the "High Rollers" Campaign mission. You may also spot elements from Black Ops 4's "Casino" map. Jackpot features various points of interest that are perfect for certain unique loadouts. Gambling with your chances of survival is necessary when you drop down to this new map.

This article will act as a complete map guide for Jackpot in Black Ops 6 and provide an overview of how to play while on it.

Key areas of interest in Jackpot in Black Ops 6

The Jackpot map, which came out with Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded, features many key areas. A few of these hold the key to turning the tide for your team in this 6v6 chaos. You can use Forward Intel to stay one step ahead of your opponents while keeping a shotgun or SMG handy to tackle the tight corridors.

Overview of Jackpot in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Additionally, don't forget to play around the map structures to ambush unsuspecting targets and retain map control. Now, let us go over some key points of interest below.

Garden (West): primary spawn location

The Garden is a key location that includes practical features like statues, hedges, and walls to provide cover. Tactical advantages can be acquired once you climb the stairwell or the lattice present in this area. You can head to the Cashier or Lounge location directly from this spawn to take over the north and south sections of the map.

Primary Spawn location of Jackpot in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Bar

Capturing the Bar of Jackpot in Black Ops 6 comes with its own perks. Once this is done, you acquire a reliable cover and the element of surprise when taking on gunfights in this area. There is also a tiered display in the Race Car section of this map, which can provide a vantage point. However, thinking on your feet is crucial in this high-risk, high-reward point of interest.

Bar is a tactical point of interest (Image via Activision)

Slots

The Slot machines of Jackpot in Black Ops 6 are another tactical location that might just be the eye of the storm. Being the convergence point of three key areas of the map, namely Bar, Blackjack, and Cashier, players will mostly show up near the Slots. However, utilizing the structures of slot machines and statues to play tactically can help you stay alive.

Expect ambushes in Slots (Image via Activision)

Stage

The Stage is an interesting part of the map, as you can use structures like the piano or even the curtains to hold advantageous sightlines. Choose where you want to fight by moving to the Backstage with a shotgun loadout or heading up to the center Bar. Always play around the equipment boxes to have better chances of survival.

Equipment boxes in Stage (Image via Activision)

Gazebo (East): primary spawn location

Gazebo is another primary spawn of Jackpot in Black Ops 6. A fountain with a Poseidon statue helps provide cover from targets that intend to pressure you inside the spawn. Tactical advantages can be acquired thanks to the hedges and partial walls. Once you are ready to strike back, use the northern stairwell to flank the opposing team.

The other primary spawn is in the Gazebo (Image via Activision)

Loadouts for Jackpot in Black Ops 6

There are various meta loadouts that you can run in Jackpot in Black Ops 6. Built to cater to the design of the map can provide a few advantages. Let us take a look at three such loadouts shared by the official BO6 Jackpot guide:

Assault Rifle loadout

Primary : CR-56 AMAX

: CR-56 AMAX Special : Olympia

: Olympia Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal : C4

: C4 Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perks : Flak Jacket, Fast Hands, Slipstream

: Flak Jacket, Fast Hands, Slipstream Specialty : Strategist

: Strategist Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Perk Greed: Tac Mask

Recommended loadouts for Jackpot in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Marksman Rifle loadout

Primary : SWAT 5.56

: SWAT 5.56 Special : Grekhova

: Grekhova Tactical : Smoke

: Smoke Lethal : Blast Trap

: Blast Trap Field Upgrade : Tactical Insertion

: Tactical Insertion Perks : Scavenger, Assassin, Bankroll

: Scavenger, Assassin, Bankroll Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: High Roller

Submachine Gun loadout

Primary : PPSH-41

: PPSH-41 Special : Marine SP

: Marine SP Tactical : Shock Charge

: Shock Charge Lethal : Frag

: Frag Field Upgrade : Acoustic Amp

: Acoustic Amp Perks : Ghost, Forward Intel, Vigilance

: Ghost, Forward Intel, Vigilance Specialty : Recon

: Recon Wildcard: Overkill

This concludes our map guide for Jackpot in Black Ops 6. This casino-themed map brings high-stakes gameplay where you must put everything on the line to come out on top.

