How to get the VMP Elite Jackal blueprint in Black Ops 6

The VMP has always been a standout SMG in the Black Ops series. Players remember it from Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 as a fast-firing, high-mobility weapon that dominated close-quarters fights. It became popular not just owing to its power but also how smooth it felt to use especially with its crisp iron sights that made aiming quick and natural.

In Black Ops 6, the VMP doesn’t appear as its own gun. Instead, it shows up as a special blueprint for the Jackal PDW, called the VMP Elite. In this article, we break down how to unlock it and how to equip it.

How to unlock the VMP Elite Jackal blueptint in Black Ops 6

The VMP Elite blueprint is tied to progression, so you’ll need to grind your way through the game to unlock it:

Get the blueprint by hitting Prestige 8, Level 50 . Prestige 8 is easy to recognize since it’s marked with a raven icon.

. Prestige 8 is easy to recognize since it’s marked with a raven icon. Once you reach that point, the blueprint is automatically unlocked. From there, go into the Gunsmith , select the Jackal PDW , and then pick the VMP Elite from your list of blueprints.

, select the , and then pick the from your list of blueprints. Equipping it will immediately swap your Jackal into its VMP form, with the unique design and setup applied.

If you’re still working your way up the ladder and just want to check out what’s waiting for you, you can preview the reward.

Head into Barracks > Progression > Prestige, click on Prestige 8 and you’ll see the VMP Elite listed among the rewards. This way, you can keep track of your progress and stay motivated while grinding levels.

If you want to play with the VMP the way it was intended, there is a way to bypass the optic. The only catch is that this workaround currently only works in Ranked Play. Regular multiplayer doesn’t consistently allow the fix, so you’ll need to use Ranked if you want it to function properly.

Here’s what to do:

Go to your Loadouts and select the Jackal PDW. Hover over the VMP Elite blueprint and open the Build Options menu. On PC this is a right-click, on Xbox it’s the Y button, and on PlayStation it’s Triangle. Choose Reset to Default from the menu. Re-select the VMP Elite blueprint, and you’ll see an option to remove restricted attachments. This is only available in Ranked Play. Once you confirm that, you’ll finally be able to remove the optic. Swap it out, pick your attachments, and save your build.

When you load into a Ranked match, your VMP should now appear with its classic iron sights. As long as you don’t reapply the blueprint afterward, your setup will stay the way you want it.

