Call of Duty's next update is reportedly reducing the HQ file size on PlayStation after years

Call of Duty games are infamous for having some of the biggest file sizes on consoles. For years, players have complained about Call of Duty HQ and other standalone titles taking hundreds of GB of storage space. An update in the PlayStation database suggests that the upcoming patch will considerably reduce the file size of CoD on the PlayStation 4 and 5.
Here's everything we know about the upcoming Version 01.080.000 update and how it might reduce the file size.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Call of Duty HQ file size might be reduced substantially on PlayStation
This detail was first reported by @PlayStationSize, a reliable page on X that keeps track of upcoming update sizes on PlayStation consoles. The report suggests the following changes:
PlayStation 5
- Version 01.078.000: 126.224 GB
- Version 01.080.000: 25.377 GB
PlayStation 4
- Version 01.78: 81 GB
- Version 01.80: 62 GB
This change implies PlayStation 5 players will possibly be able to save over 100 GB of storage space after the update. For now, it's not confirmed if Xbox and PC players will also see such reduction in sizes.
The reason behind the smaller sizes could be related to the recent changes in the CoD HQ launcher, which lets you access multiple Call of Duty titles in one place. However, Modern Warfare II and III were separated from it in July 2025 and became standalone titles.
Another possible reason could be the 4K high-res shader pack is now optional. As of now, it's unconfirmed how Activision is saving this much on file size.
This is potentially big news for those who struggled with the CoD file sizes as they would be able to better manage their consoles' storage.
