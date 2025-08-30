Call of Duty's next update is reportedly reducing the HQ file size on PlayStation after years

Call of Duty games are infamous for having some of the biggest file sizes on consoles. For years, players have complained about Call of Duty HQ and other standalone titles taking hundreds of GB of storage space. An update in the PlayStation database suggests that the upcoming patch will considerably reduce the file size of CoD on the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Ad

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Version 01.080.000 update and how it might reduce the file size.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty HQ file size might be reduced substantially on PlayStation

This detail was first reported by @PlayStationSize, a reliable page on X that keeps track of upcoming update sizes on PlayStation consoles. The report suggests the following changes:

Ad

Trending

PlayStation 5

Version 01.078.000: 126.224 GB

126.224 GB Version 01.080.000: 25.377 GB

PlayStation 4

Version 01.78: 81 GB

81 GB Version 01.80: 62 GB

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize 🚨 Call of Duty® Update 01.080.000 Added to Database. PS5 : 01.078.000 : 126.224 GB 01.080.000 : 25.377 GB ​ PS4 : 01.78 : 81 GB 01.80 : 62 GB ​ + Update 01.009.000 for BO6 Campaign Packs and 01.017.000 for Warzone #CallofDuty

Ad

This change implies PlayStation 5 players will possibly be able to save over 100 GB of storage space after the update. For now, it's not confirmed if Xbox and PC players will also see such reduction in sizes.

The reason behind the smaller sizes could be related to the recent changes in the CoD HQ launcher, which lets you access multiple Call of Duty titles in one place. However, Modern Warfare II and III were separated from it in July 2025 and became standalone titles.

Ad

Another possible reason could be the 4K high-res shader pack is now optional. As of now, it's unconfirmed how Activision is saving this much on file size.

This is potentially big news for those who struggled with the CoD file sizes as they would be able to better manage their consoles' storage.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More