Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies leaked: Everything we know

The Undead Ascension event is exclusive to Black Ops 6 Zombies and will go live on September 25, 2025, at 10 am PT. Official details about the event are still unknown, but a popular leaker, @realityUK, has leaked almost everything you can expect, including rewards, challenges, and more.
The leaker has also shared in-game footage, making the information appear reliable. However, since no official confirmation is available, this should not be considered the final version, as details may change once the event goes live.
This article covers everything currently known about the Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All leaked rewards and challenges
The Undead Ascension event is a leaderboard-based challenge, similar to the earlier No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Leaderboard-style events were first introduced to the mode with Season 5, and as the season comes to its end, this will serve as the final zombie event of the season.
Although official details have not been revealed, leaks have surfaced, suggesting what rewards may be included. As with previous events, the main objective is to climb as high as possible on the leaderboard, with the top player earning the best rewards. To secure top spots in the leaderboard, you must kill zombies and complete main quests to earn points. The leaked point distribution for the Undead Ascension event is as follows:
- Normal zombie elimination - 1 point
- Special Zombie elimination - 25 points
- Elite Zombie elimination - 100 points
- Completing Reckoning main quest - 10000 points
- Completing Shattered Veil main quest - 9000 points
- Completing Liberty Falls main quest - 3500 points
- Completing all other main quests - 7500 points
Here are all the leaked rewards:
Apart from leaderboard rewards, you can also earn additional rewards by completing specific challenges and reaching set milestones. According to leaks, there are four such rewards, each tied to its own unique challenge.
Also read: All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members
That covers everything there is to know about all the leaked information for the Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Hell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards (How to unlock Chrome-Atose Blueprint, Gravemaker .357, and more)
- Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: What is the fastest TTK loadout?
- All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members