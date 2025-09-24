Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies leaked: Everything we know

The Undead Ascension event is exclusive to Black Ops 6 Zombies and will go live on September 25, 2025, at 10 am PT. Official details about the event are still unknown, but a popular leaker, @realityUK, has leaked almost everything you can expect, including rewards, challenges, and more.

The leaker has also shared in-game footage, making the information appear reliable. However, since no official confirmation is available, this should not be considered the final version, as details may change once the event goes live.

This article covers everything currently known about the Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All leaked rewards and challenges

The Undead Ascension event is a leaderboard-based challenge, similar to the earlier No Cranked, No Glory event in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Leaderboard-style events were first introduced to the mode with Season 5, and as the season comes to its end, this will serve as the final zombie event of the season.

The event will go live within a few hours (Image via Activision)

Although official details have not been revealed, leaks have surfaced, suggesting what rewards may be included. As with previous events, the main objective is to climb as high as possible on the leaderboard, with the top player earning the best rewards. To secure top spots in the leaderboard, you must kill zombies and complete main quests to earn points. The leaked point distribution for the Undead Ascension event is as follows:

Normal zombie elimination - 1 point

- 1 point Special Zombie elimination - 25 points

25 points Elite Zombie elimination - 100 points

100 points Completing Reckoning main quest - 10000 points

10000 points Completing Shattered Veil main quest - 9000 points

9000 points Completing Liberty Falls main quest - 3500 points

3500 points Completing all other main quests - 7500 points

Here are all the leaked rewards:

Required Leaderboard Placement Rewards Killjoy and Power Keg Rare GobbleGums Top 30 Respin Cycle Epic GobbleGum and Cache Back Rare GobbleGum (Also includes 2 rewards below) Top 25 Soda Fountain Epic GobbleGum (Also includes 3 rewards below) Top 20 Wall Power and Immolation Liquidation Legendary GobbleGums (Also includes 6 rewards below) Top 15 Top 10 Emblem and On The House Legendary GobbleGum (Also includes 8 rewards below) Top 10 Top 5 Emblem and Reign Drop Ultra GobbleGum (Also includes 10 rewards below) Top 5 Top 3 Emblem and Wonderbar Ultra GobbleGum (Also includes 12 rewards below) Top 3 Champion Emblem and Hidden Power Ultra GobbleGum (Also includes all event rewards) 1st Place

Apart from leaderboard rewards, you can also earn additional rewards by completing specific challenges and reaching set milestones. According to leaks, there are four such rewards, each tied to its own unique challenge.

Challenge Rewards Get 1000 eliminations in the Reckoning Power Keg Rare GobbleGum Get 2500 eliminations in the Reckoning Temporal Gift Rare GobbleGum Get 4500 eliminations in the Reckoning Kill Joy Rare GobbleGum Get 7000 eliminations in the Reckoning Nowhere But There Epic GobbleGum

Also read: All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members

That covers everything there is to know about all the leaked information for the Undead Ascension event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

