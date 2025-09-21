All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Sep 21, 2025 08:30 GMT
Voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies
Voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members explored (Image via Activision)

The voice actors for Black Ops 7 Zombies’ newest crew members have recently been revealed. You might be wondering which crew is being referred to, so here’s a brief explanation. The Black Ops 6 Zombies storyline ended with the current crew, Grigori Weaver, Dr. Elizabeth Grey, Major Mackenzie ‘Mac’ Carver, and Maya Aguinaldo, being teleported into the Dark Aether dimension, where they encounter the original crew: Tank Dempsey, Takeo Masaki, Nikolai Belinski, and Dr. Edward Richtofen.

These returning characters are considered the "newest" for Black Ops 7 Zombies, and the voice actors for them have now been revealed. This article will outline which actors will be voicing each of these iconic characters in the upcoming game.

Who are the voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members

The developers recently revealed on their official X handle the voice actors for the returning/original crew members who will be new additions to Black Ops 7 Zombies storyline:

  • Nikolai Belinski - voiced by Fred Tatasciore
  • Edward Richtofen - voiced by Nolan North
  • Tank Dempsey - voiced by Steve Blum
  • Takeo Masaki - voiced by Nelson Lee
The return of the original Zombies crew in Black Ops 7 Zombies will make a significant impact on the narrative. Currently, how the storyline will proceed is unclear, but trailers and blog posts have revealed the main characters. The BO7 Zombies cast will include eight characters: four from the BO6 Zombies crew and four original Zombies crew members.

A mysterious new character has also been introduced, carrying two skulls locked in cages. These skulls appear to drain energy from the characters, and all eight display noticeable changes, including pale skin, blue veins visible on their faces, and changed eye colors.

Beyond this, no additional details about the storyline have been confirmed.

Nelson Lee, the voice actor for Takeo Masaki, shared his gratitude for being cast in this iconic role and paid respect to the previous voice actor, Tom Kane, who retired early after suffering a stroke. Lee expressed his respect and excitement with the following statement:

"I cannot begin to express my excitement and gratitude for being entrusted with the iconic role of Takeo. This character’s incredible history within the Zombies universe was only made possible by the performances of the incomparable Tom Kane."
"The weight of Tom’s legacy as Takeo is not lost upon me, and his work can never be replaced. All I can do is provide my humble take on this beloved character, and as a huge COD fan myself, I can’t wait for you to play as this new version of Takeo in November."
That covers everything there is to know about the voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' "newest" crew members.

