COD devs are considering adding Search and Destroy in Black Ops 7 Beta

COD devs are seriously considering adding the fan-favorite Search and Destroy mode in the Black Ops 7 beta. The beta for the upcoming Call of Duty title is slated to go live on October 2, and as far as the modes are concerned, Search and Destroy is not a part of the roster. However, in a recent X post, Treyarch's Design Director Matt Scorce stated:"Confirming that we do see the requests for Search &amp; Destroy in the #BlackOps7 Beta. That's all I will say for now."It's no surprise that Search and Destroy has been one of the most popular modes in Call of Duty history. With Black Ops 7 coming on November 14, the beta is the only time when players will get a taste of the upcoming title. Hence, fans have been clamoring for the mode to be added to the beta. With Matt Scorce's post, we can at least expect that the developers are thinking of adding the mode to the beta for now.Read on to learn more about what we know about multiplayer game modes in the Black Ops 7 beta.All confirmed game modes for the Black Ops 7 multiplayer betaAccording to the official Call of Duty blog, there will be a total of 5 modes in the Black Ops 7 multiplayer beta. Here are all the modes confirmed so far:OverlordTeam DeathmatchDominationKill ConfirmedHardpointIf the devs add Search and Destroy with them, there will be a total of 6 modes. If you are a veteran Call of Duty player, you already know the hype behind Search and Destroy. If you've never played the game, here's how it works:In Search and Destroy, there are two teams. One needs to defuse a bomb, and the other team's job is to detonate it.However, unlike other usual multiplayer modes, you don't have unlimited respawns. If you get killed, then your team has one less player to fight with.Hence, the stakes are always higher. Both teams take turns, and the team with the most number of round wins wins the game.The other confirmed modes in the beta are the usual ones you get every year. However, there is one big surprise, which is the Overlord mode. This is a completely new addition in Black Ops 7. In this mode, your goal is to bring the Overlord device to your enemy's zone. Here, you have to protect the device from your enemies. If you successfully overlord, you win the match.