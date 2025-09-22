All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons

The latest Call of Duty Black Ops 7 blog was released alongside the Multiplayer Gameplay reveal trailer. The official website revealed a lot of new information about the arrival of new weapons and also provided a breakdown of all the categories that fans can expect to see in Activision’s upcoming shooter title. The game will potentially receive new weapons throughout its lifetime during seasonal and mid-seasonal updates.

Ad

This article will highlight all the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons that are confirmed from the blog.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All confirmed Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons

The game will launch with a total of 30 weapons at the start. This includes a total of 16 fresh weapons that have never been seen before in the series

Ad

Trending

That said, here is a quick overview of all the weapons that will be arriving with the launch of Black Ops 7:

Assault Rifles

M15 Mod 0

MXR-17

Peacekeeper Mk1

Sub Machine Guns

Graz 45k

Dravec 45

Razor 9mm

Shotguns

M10 Breacher

Echo 12

Light Machine Guns

The MK.78 Light Machine Gun in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

MK.78

Ad

Marksman Rifles

M8A1

Sniper Rifles

VS Recon

XR-3 Ion

Pistols

Jager 45

Coda 9

Launchers

A.R.C. M1

Melee

Flatline MK.II

Also read: All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer maps

It is important to note that the devs have added notes below each category to expect additional weapons when the game launches. Here is a list of the unannounced items from the weapons list for Call of Duty Black Ops 7:

Ad

3 additional Assault Rifles

additional 3 additional SMGs

additional 1 additional Shotgun

additional 1 additional LMG

additional 2 additional Marksman Rifles

additional 1 additional Sniper Rifle

additional 1 additional Pistol

additional 1 additional Launcher

additional 1 additional Melee weapon

The devs also outlined the functioning of a new Gunsmith feature, with a lot of similarities to the previous systems, where leveling up unlocks weapon attachments. The guns in the arsenal will natively be able to accommodate a total of 5 attachments at once. However, the number of slots can be expanded by using the Gunfighter Wildcard. Similar to the prequel, fans will be able to gauge the change in stats of any of the weapons due to attachments.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the devs will likely release more weapons in future updates to expand the collection of weapons for the community. Fans can check out the official Call of Duty Black Ops 7 blog for more information.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More