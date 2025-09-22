All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:37 GMT
All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons confirmed (Image via Activision)
All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons confirmed (Image via Activision)

The latest Call of Duty Black Ops 7 blog was released alongside the Multiplayer Gameplay reveal trailer. The official website revealed a lot of new information about the arrival of new weapons and also provided a breakdown of all the categories that fans can expect to see in Activision’s upcoming shooter title. The game will potentially receive new weapons throughout its lifetime during seasonal and mid-seasonal updates.

This article will highlight all the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons that are confirmed from the blog.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All confirmed Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons

The game will launch with a total of 30 weapons at the start. This includes a total of 16 fresh weapons that have never been seen before in the series

That said, here is a quick overview of all the weapons that will be arriving with the launch of Black Ops 7:

Assault Rifles

  • M15 Mod 0
  • MXR-17
  • Peacekeeper Mk1

Sub Machine Guns

  • Graz 45k
  • Dravec 45
  • Razor 9mm

Shotguns

  • M10 Breacher
  • Echo 12

Light Machine Guns

The MK.78 Light Machine Gun in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)
  • MK.78
Marksman Rifles

  • M8A1

Sniper Rifles

  • VS Recon
  • XR-3 Ion

Pistols

  • Jager 45
  • Coda 9

Launchers

  • A.R.C. M1

Melee

  • Flatline MK.II

Also read: All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer maps

It is important to note that the devs have added notes below each category to expect additional weapons when the game launches. Here is a list of the unannounced items from the weapons list for Call of Duty Black Ops 7:

  • 3 additional Assault Rifles
  • 3 additional SMGs
  • 1 additional Shotgun
  • 1 additional LMG
  • 2 additional Marksman Rifles
  • 1 additional Sniper Rifle
  • 1 additional Pistol
  • 1 additional Launcher
  • 1 additional Melee weapon

The devs also outlined the functioning of a new Gunsmith feature, with a lot of similarities to the previous systems, where leveling up unlocks weapon attachments. The guns in the arsenal will natively be able to accommodate a total of 5 attachments at once. However, the number of slots can be expanded by using the Gunfighter Wildcard. Similar to the prequel, fans will be able to gauge the change in stats of any of the weapons due to attachments.

As mentioned earlier, the devs will likely release more weapons in future updates to expand the collection of weapons for the community. Fans can check out the official Call of Duty Black Ops 7 blog for more information.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

