All movement changes in Black Ops 7 revealed

The new Black Ops 7 Multiplayer gameplay trailer was revealed on September 22, 2025, with Travis Scott's "Fein" blaring in the background. The new and innovative Omnimovement system was one of the most eye-catching features of the trailer. Though players will not get the rumored Jett-Packs, new mechanics like Wall Jumping will be more than enough to defy gravity in your Multiplayer matches.

This article will go over all the upcoming movement changes in Black Ops 7 based on the trailer and the blog post.

Black Ops 7: All new movement mechanics listed

Some surfaces you can use Wall Jump on (Image via Activision)

A blog post detailing all the upcoming features in Black Ops 7 was also released with the trailer on the same day. It shed some light on three new key movement mechanics designed for the Multiplayer game mode:

Wall Jumps

Optional Tactical Sprint

Grenade Body Shield Finisher

Rumours about Wall Running were rampant ahead of the release of the upcoming Call of Duty title. While the claims were quickly rejected by COD developers, the new trailer showed us the next best alternative to said mechanic in the form of Wall Jumps. Furthermore, the Tactical Spring mechanic will change drastically, becoming available optionally, and the Body Shield move will see an addition. Here are the details.

Also read: All voice actors of BO7 Zombies' "newest" crew members

All new movement mechanics explained

Players will be able to leap to and from certain vertical surfaces in Black Ops 7. Furthermore, these Wall Jumps can be chained together up to three times. However, every successive jump will result in a loss of inertia, affecting your overall height gain and balance.

Furthermore, the default limited-duration Tactical Sprint has been removed from Black Ops 7 Multiplayer. Treyarch acted on player feedback, resulting in a new arrangement where Tactical Sprint will only be available as an optional Perk in said game mode.

Finally, the upcoming game expands on the Body Shield mechanic introduced in Black Ops 6. In the new Call of Duty game, you will be able to stick a grenade on the opponent you're using as a Body Shield. You can then kick them forward and watch as they get eliminated via the fatal explosion. Named the Grenade Body Shield, fans will be able to use it as a new finisher in Black Ops 7.

Players will also be able to hone all of these mechanics in Multiplayer Training to ensure that they can perfect their skills before jumping into a competitive Multiplayer match.

