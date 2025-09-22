Warzone will reportedly have a "hard reset" next year, new carry forward details leaked

Call of Duty: Warzone might take a big leap next year. With Black Ops 7 releasing this year, leaks indicate that there won't be many significant changes in Warzone. As the primary COD game is a direct sequel to last year's Black Ops 6, everything will stay more or less the same. In contrast, next year's story is a little different. According to popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostofHope, next year's Warzone will have a complete makeover. He stated,&quot;Nothing is going to carry over. It's a hard reset.&quot;Read on to learn more details about the future of Warzone.Warzone is reportedly changing next year, and it's for the betterRight now, it's no surprise that we are getting a Modern Warfare sequel next year. The good news is that there is possibly going to be a brand-new engine. Due to this, Activision is planning to release a massive amount of content after Black Ops 7's release. The goal is to push everything they have before starting something fresh. The leaker further explained that with Warzone, it will be the same. Hence, if you expect to keep your weapons, skins, and attachments, that's probably not going to happen.Since the release of Modern Warfare 2 (2022), we saw a brand-new engine integration in Warzone, and since then, all items have been carried forward every year. While it's nice to keep your old weapons, it's also important to start from scratch. Needless to say, Warzone has been suffering recently, and with another battle royale (Battlefield 6) on the horizon, Call of Duty needs to step up.With a brand-new engine and a hard reset, we might see the Warzone that players have been clamoring for. What do you think about the leaks? Let us know in the comments section.Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:Hell Ride event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards (How to unlock Chrome-Atose Blueprint, Gravemaker .357, and more)Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: What is the fastest TTK loadout?All voice actors of Black Ops 7 Zombies' &quot;newest&quot; crew members