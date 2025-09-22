All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer maps

The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Gameplay reveal trailer was released recently, introducing a variety of new items, including maps, weapons, equipment, scorestreaks, and more. The trailer was made available on the game’s official YouTube channel and came with a brief description confirming that the game would launch with 18 Multiplayer maps. This is great news for all fans as Activision’s upcoming shooter title will arrive with ample gameplay content in terms of gunfight arenas for all the different game modes.
This article will highlight all of the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 maps that will be available in the game at launch.
All confirmed Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Maps
The new Call of Duty Black Ops 7 reveal trailer also marked the launch of a fresh blog that contains information about several maps arriving at launch. Here is a quick overview of all the maps that will be available in the upcoming shooter title:
Core 6v6 Maps
- Blackheart: This map will be present in the beta phase and is a small map designed to promote fast-paced gunfights. It is a small arena that floats above water and is described as a drilling and resource extraction facility for The Guild.
- Cortex: Cortex will also be available in the beta. This is another small-scale map set inside a hidden laboratory in a cliffside scenery. This map features a balance of indoor and outdoor space for combat.
- Exposure: Available for the beta phase and a medium-sized map. It is located at the center of a massive solar facility with ample outdoor space for medium and long-range gunfights.
- Imprint: Imprint will be unlocked in beta and is another medium-sized map with an arctic environment. It is one of The Guild’s manufacturing buildings where robotics and assault machinery are assembled.
- The Forge: This map will also be available in the beta. It is a medium-sized map that is located in The Guild’s primary research and development base. It is one of the more structured areas with indoor open spaces and varying terrain with walkway bridges and central rooms.
- Toshin: Toshin is another medium-sized map that is set in a shopping district directly connected by a monorail. This arena features unique neon lighting with some narrow hallway areas.
- Colossus: This map will not be included in the beta. It is a medium-sized battlefield that is located in the floating Colossus Resort. It will contain tall ceilings and several stairs for players to gain a height advantage.
- Den: Den is described as a Japanese-themed The Guild compound with separate rooms around a large open central area. Players will also be able to access the roofs in this arena and make their way into different parts of the map.
- Flagship: Flagship is set within the pits of a massive aircraft carrier that is parked in the facility. It will likely come with different areas that provide a height advantage of cover for fans to travel from below.
- Homestead: Homestead is a unique medium-sized map featuring spectacular Northern Lights with David Mason’s childhood wood cabin. The map will also contain smaller structures around the snow-covered terrain and even an accessible pool of water that can be used to flank enemies.
- Paranoia: This is a small map set inside a mysterious hospital with different elements to act as cover during gunfights. It is divided into two distinct halves, with one side appearing to be dystopian and containing floating objects, while the other looks like a normal medical facility.
- Retrieval: Retrieval is a large map that is set in an arctic setting with snow-covered grounds. It is described as the crash site of one of the stealth aircraft from The Guild. The arena features alleyways and a completely frozen tunnel area.
- Scar: This is a medium-sized map that is set within a war-torn village called Silverbrook. It is a hellish townscape with pale colors and enough space for an all-out 6v6 gunfight.
- Express: Express is one of the classic Black Ops 2 medium-sized maps returning to Call of Duty Black Ops 7. It is located inside a train station and features well-lit areas both indoors and outdoors.
- Hijacked: This is another Black Ops 2 map and could potentially be the most anticipated small-sized map for Call of Duty Black Ops 7. The decks of this massive yacht provide a linear way to participate in gunfights, with some elements paving the path for flanks.
- Raid: Raid is being brought back from Black Ops 2 as well, with a fresh look to fit the modern combat zone. Large open areas connected to gardens with varying terrains make this a great map for fast-paced matches, even with its medium-sized nature.
Skirmish 20v20 Maps
- Mission Edge: This large-sized map is located on the streets of the modernized Avalon region. The arena will come with massive buildings, underways, parks, and courtyards for the teams to fight.
- Mission Tide: Built near the coastal area of Avalon, it is a huge map that covers the entire military facility. The combat zone will come with varying terrain and will integrate the use of ascenders to access high ground.
Fans can check out the official Call of Duty Black Ops 7 blog for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
