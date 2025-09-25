Is Forza Horizon 6 coming to PlayStation 5?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:57 GMT
Forza Horizon 6 confirmed for PlayStation 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Forza Horizon 6 confirmed for PlayStation 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Yes, Forza Horizon 6 will be coming to the PlayStation 5. The game’s publisher, Xbox Game Studios, and developers at Playground Games recently confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan with a short teaser. The devs have also released a new blog on the official website that contains some information about the game and its release window. It is an exciting development for racing fans and players who love to explore the game world with exotic vehicles.

This article will highlight the arrival of Forza Horizon 6 on PlayStation 5.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Will you be able to play Forza Horizon 6 on PlayStation 5?

Yes, fans will be able to play Forza Horizon 6 on the PlayStation 5. While the official blog confirms that the highly anticipated racing title will arrive for Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC at launch, it outlined that the game would eventually be made available on the PlayStation 5 post-launch. This could potentially be a huge step in making the racing franchise cross-platform.

Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are working together to bring the title to Sony’s latest consoles. However, there was no information about an exact date or timeline for it. The blog only provided information that Forza Horizon 6 would be released in 2026. This is great news for enthusiasts considering the delayed release of the prequel, Forza Horizon 5, on PlayStation 5.

The devs will likely need to tweak some parts of the game for this and could take a healthy chunk of time. That said, similar to Horizon 5, the upcoming sequel will likely require fans to have an active PS Plus subscription to play the game online and enjoy the multiplayer features. Some of the basic multiplayer features include the ability to form lobbies with others and participate in race events throughout the map.

The size of the game is another critical point. Since the teaser trailer has confirmed that the game is set in Japan, fans can expect the entire region to be available as a playable map. This could take up lots of space and may need optimization before launch on all of the supported platforms.

The game is available for wishlist on the Microsoft Store and the Steam client. The official Steam page does not contain any information about the Minimum or Recommended Requirements at the time of writing this article.

You can keep an eye out for the official Forza website for new blogs and information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
