Is Forza Horizon 6 coming to PlayStation 5?

Yes, Forza Horizon 6 will be coming to the PlayStation 5. The game's publisher, Xbox Game Studios, and developers at Playground Games recently confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan with a short teaser. The devs have also released a new blog on the official website that contains some information about the game and its release window. It is an exciting development for racing fans and players who love to explore the game world with exotic vehicles.This article will highlight the arrival of Forza Horizon 6 on PlayStation 5.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.Will you be able to play Forza Horizon 6 on PlayStation 5?Yes, fans will be able to play Forza Horizon 6 on the PlayStation 5. While the official blog confirms that the highly anticipated racing title will arrive for Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC at launch, it outlined that the game would eventually be made available on the PlayStation 5 post-launch. This could potentially be a huge step in making the racing franchise cross-platform.Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are working together to bring the title to Sony's latest consoles. However, there was no information about an exact date or timeline for it. The blog only provided information that Forza Horizon 6 would be released in 2026. This is great news for enthusiasts considering the delayed release of the prequel, Forza Horizon 5, on PlayStation 5.Also read: Playground Games confirms Forza Horizon 6 to be set in JapanThe devs will likely need to tweak some parts of the game for this and could take a healthy chunk of time. That said, similar to Horizon 5, the upcoming sequel will likely require fans to have an active PS Plus subscription to play the game online and enjoy the multiplayer features. Some of the basic multiplayer features include the ability to form lobbies with others and participate in race events throughout the map.The size of the game is another critical point. Since the teaser trailer has confirmed that the game is set in Japan, fans can expect the entire region to be available as a playable map. This could take up lots of space and may need optimization before launch on all of the supported platforms.The game is available for wishlist on the Microsoft Store and the Steam client. The official Steam page does not contain any information about the Minimum or Recommended Requirements at the time of writing this article.You can keep an eye out for the official Forza website for new blogs and information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.