All Silent Hill F endings and how to get them

Silent Hill F is finally out, and just like earlier entries in the series, it offers multiple endings. For those who don't know, the game is set in 1960s Japan in the mountain town of Ebisugaoka. You play as Hinako, who finds her home transformed into a nightmare. It combines psychological horror with surreal storytelling.

Unlocking all the endings will take several playthroughs, and each of them shape the conclusion in a completely unique way. On that note, here are all the Silent Hill F endings and how to unlock them.

Note: Major spoilers ahead. Reader discretion is advised.

How to get all Silent Hill F endings

Silent Hill F has five endings. Four of these are serious, while the fifth one is a bonus comedy ending, just like the dog ending in Silent Hill 2 remake. You can only see one ending on your very first playthrough, and the rest are tied to New Game+ runs. You need to complete the game several times in different ways to get all the endings.

For those who don't know, New Game+ (NG+) is a mode that unlocks after finishing a game. When you replay the game from the beginning, you keep certain progress, such as weapons and abilities, from the start. The enemies are also a bit stronger than before, and there could be new challenges to explore.

Ending 1: Coming Home to Roost

Coming Home to Roost boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Konami)

The first ending is the only one you can get during your initial playthrough. It can also appear in NG+ if you don't meet the conditions for any other routes. In this ending, Hinako's identity is revealed as the monster in the wedding dress. Her struggles with addiction led to this situation and she was responsible for all the deaths.

Ending 2: Fox's Wedding

Fox's Wedding ending (Image via YouTube/@glp || Konami)

This ending requires an NG+ save. To get the Fox's Wedding ending, do not take any Red Capsules throughout the game and collect the Agura no Hotei-Sama item. Either purify and take the Sacred Sword or leave it untouched. In this path, Hinako accepts her role as the Fox Mask's bride.

Ending 3: The Fox Wets Its Tail

Fox Wets Its Tail ending (Image via YouTube/@glp || Konami)

This ending also requires the NG+ mode. For this one, do not take the Red Capsules. Obtain the Sacred Sword, but don't purify it. In this ending, Hinako rejects the arranged marriage and breaks free from the Fox Mask, choosing her own path.

Ending 4: Ebisugaoka in Silence

Ebisugaoka in Silence ending (Image via YouTube/@glp || Konami)

This is the hardest ending to unlock in the game, and is also widely considered the true ending of Silent Hill F. To unlock the Ebisugaoka in Silence ending, you need to unlock at least two other endings in the same game first. Additionally, avoid the Red Capsules, purify the Sacred Sword, and offer the Brooch to the Jizo Statue. In this, Hinako reconciles herself and steps into a new sense of freedom.

Ending 5: The Great Space Invasion!

Secret ending (Image via YouTube/@glp || Konami)

This is a satirical ending and has nothing to do with the main story. For this, start playing in the NG+ mode and listen to all the UFO radio broadcasts at the start of the game. Then find the UFO posters in the following locations:

On the shed at the east of the fields in Chapter 1.

On a fence with plants in southeast Ebisugaoka in Chapter 5.

Behind Chizuruya General Store in Chapter 5.

Instead of tragedy like the other endings, this one shows a comic book in which Hinako and her friends are talking about an alien invasion. After a few frames, Hinako's parents pick her up, and the credits roll out.

