Best PC optimization guide for Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F's performance on PC depends on a few settings and your hardware specifications. Despite being created using the Unreal Engine 5, which is known to create performance issues, as can be seen in the recently released Wuchang Fallen Feathers, Konami's latest entry in the long-running horror series is quite well optimized.

But there are certain settings that you can tweak to get better performance. This article will provide you with the optimal settings to play Silent Hill F on PC.

Best Silent Hill F PC Optimization Guide

Silent Hill F is quite well optimized despite being crafted using the dreaded Unreal Engine 5. You won't have any problems running the game, unless your PC does not meet the minimum requirements. There are a few performance settings that you can tweak here and there to make the game run smoother, with more FPS.

Settings (Image via Konami)

Here are the settings that you should tweak before you venture into the town of Ebisugaoka as Hinako.

Graphics Settings Low Medium High Screen Mode Borderless Window Windowed Windowed Resolution 1920x1080 According to your monitor Resolution According to your monitor Resolution Frame Limit 60 60 No Limit V-Sync Off Off Off Panini Projection Off Off Only if you have widescreen Preset Custom Custom Custom Screen Percentage 70-80 percent 80-100 percent 100 percent Reflections Off Screen Space Reflections Lumen Epic Shadow Quality Low or Medium Medium Very High Texture Quality Medium High Very High Shader Quality Medium High Very High Visual Effect Quality Low or Medium High High Post Processing Quality Medium Medium High View Distance Quality Low High Very High Anti-Aliasing FSR or DLSS FSR or DLSS FSR or DLSS Anti-Aliasing Quality Performance Performance or Balanced Balanced Motion Blur Off Off Off

Anti-aliasing should always be set to either DLSS or FSR, which are the default settings based on whether you own an AMD or Nvidia GPU. Choosing anything else over these will make the game run significantly worse.

Silent Hill F system requirements

You will need the following system requirements to play the game.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio Device.

Additional Notes: Playing on minimum requirements should enable to play on Performance quality settings in 30 at 720p. SSD is recommended.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: Playing on recommended requirements should enable to play on Performance settings in 60 FPS or Quality settings in 30 FPS at FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology). SSD required.

While the game is well-optimized for the most part, you might face slight frame drops at times, which we brought up in our Silent Hill F review. The developers will likely fix these in the coming days.

