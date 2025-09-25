Best PC optimization guide for Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F's performance on PC depends on a few settings and your hardware specifications. Despite being created using the Unreal Engine 5, which is known to create performance issues, as can be seen in the recently released Wuchang Fallen Feathers, Konami's latest entry in the long-running horror series is quite well optimized.
But there are certain settings that you can tweak to get better performance. This article will provide you with the optimal settings to play Silent Hill F on PC.
Best Silent Hill F PC Optimization Guide
Silent Hill F is quite well optimized despite being crafted using the dreaded Unreal Engine 5. You won't have any problems running the game, unless your PC does not meet the minimum requirements. There are a few performance settings that you can tweak here and there to make the game run smoother, with more FPS.
Here are the settings that you should tweak before you venture into the town of Ebisugaoka as Hinako.
Anti-aliasing should always be set to either DLSS or FSR, which are the default settings based on whether you own an AMD or Nvidia GPU. Choosing anything else over these will make the game run significantly worse.
Silent Hill F system requirements
You will need the following system requirements to play the game.
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio Device.
- Additional Notes: Playing on minimum requirements should enable to play on Performance quality settings in 30 at 720p. SSD is recommended.
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Playing on recommended requirements should enable to play on Performance settings in 60 FPS or Quality settings in 30 FPS at FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology). SSD required.
While the game is well-optimized for the most part, you might face slight frame drops at times, which we brought up in our Silent Hill F review. The developers will likely fix these in the coming days.