Best PC optimization guide for Silent Hill F

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:41 GMT
PC optimization guide for Silent Hill F
This guide will help you to optimize Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill F's performance on PC depends on a few settings and your hardware specifications. Despite being created using the Unreal Engine 5, which is known to create performance issues, as can be seen in the recently released Wuchang Fallen Feathers, Konami's latest entry in the long-running horror series is quite well optimized.

But there are certain settings that you can tweak to get better performance. This article will provide you with the optimal settings to play Silent Hill F on PC.

Best Silent Hill F PC Optimization Guide

Silent Hill F is quite well optimized despite being crafted using the dreaded Unreal Engine 5. You won't have any problems running the game, unless your PC does not meet the minimum requirements. There are a few performance settings that you can tweak here and there to make the game run smoother, with more FPS.

Settings (Image via Konami)
Here are the settings that you should tweak before you venture into the town of Ebisugaoka as Hinako.

Graphics Settings

Low

Medium

High

Screen Mode

Borderless Window

Windowed

Windowed

Resolution

1920x1080

According to your monitor Resolution

According to your monitor Resolution

Frame Limit

60

60

No Limit

V-Sync

Off

Off

Off

Panini Projection

Off

Off

Only if you have widescreen

Preset

Custom

Custom

Custom

Screen Percentage

70-80 percent

80-100 percent

100 percent

Reflections

Off

Screen Space Reflections

Lumen Epic

Shadow Quality

Low or Medium

Medium

Very High

Texture Quality

Medium

High

Very High

Shader Quality

Medium

High

Very High

Visual Effect Quality

Low or Medium

High

High

Post Processing Quality

Medium

Medium

High

View Distance Quality

Low

High

Very High

Anti-Aliasing

FSR or DLSS

FSR or DLSS

FSR or DLSS

Anti-Aliasing Quality

Performance

Performance or Balanced

Balanced

Motion Blur

Off

Off

Off

Anti-aliasing should always be set to either DLSS or FSR, which are the default settings based on whether you own an AMD or Nvidia GPU. Choosing anything else over these will make the game run significantly worse.

Silent Hill F system requirements

You will need the following system requirements to play the game.

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 11 x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 50 GB available space
  • Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio Device.
  • Additional Notes: Playing on minimum requirements should enable to play on Performance quality settings in 30 at 720p. SSD is recommended.
Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 11 x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 50 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Playing on recommended requirements should enable to play on Performance settings in 60 FPS or Quality settings in 30 FPS at FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology). SSD required.

While the game is well-optimized for the most part, you might face slight frame drops at times, which we brought up in our Silent Hill F review. The developers will likely fix these in the coming days.

