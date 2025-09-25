All Silent Hill F Difficulty options explored: Which is the best for you

There are a few Silent Hill F difficulty multipliers that you can select to tweak the experience that you want from the game. The latest entry in the classic horror franchise aims to give players more accessibility, and you can select the difficulty that you want to experience for both the game's overall gameplay loop and the puzzles.

This article will cover all of the Silent Hill F difficulty options.

All difficulty settings in Silent Hill F

The Silent Hill F difficulty settings are divided into two parts: Action and Puzzles. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Difficulty settings (Image via Konami)

All action difficulty in Silent Hill F

Story: Weaker enemies and more resources. The traditional Silent Hill Difficulty for story-focused players

The Hard difficulty option is great for those who are looking for a more challenging gameplay experience. Resources will be extremely rare, and you will have a harder time fighting the monstrosities.

All puzzle difficulty in Silent Hill F

There are three Silent Hill F difficulty settings when it comes to the puzzle section.

Story: Puzzles will be easier to solve

Puzzles will be easier to solve Hard: Balanced puzzle experience for players looking for a traditional Silent Hill experience

Balanced puzzle experience for players looking for a traditional Silent Hill experience Lost in the Fog: Puzzles will be more difficult. For players looking for a serious challenge.

Lost in the Fog is the hardest difficulty available for puzzles, and this will make them more challenging.

Which is the best Silent Hill F difficulty for you

Regardless of the fact that you are a newcomer to the series or a veteran horror game enthusiast, the recommended Silent Hill F difficulty for your first playthrough should be Story for both the Action and Puzzle options. This will allow you to experience how the game works and get accustomed to the various puzzles that it will throw at you.

Each playthrough for Silent Hill F will be different, and when you start a New Game+ run, you will be accustomed to how the systems work. Here, you can opt for a more difficult option for both the combat and the puzzles, or just the former if you do not want to pick your brain too hard.

If you are a newcomer to the franchise, the Story difficulty should be your go-to for puzzles, as Silent Hill F does feature some challenging ones, which can otherwise leave you frustrated.

Can you change Silent Hill F difficulty later on?

Unfortunately the game does not give you the option to do so, as once you select any difficulty, that will remain constant throughout your journey. You can only change the challenge when starting a new playthrough.

