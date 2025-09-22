Silent Hill F Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock 

There are a total of 56 Silent Hill F Trophies for you to collect while playing the game. Some of them will be unlocked as you progress the story and beat specific enemies, while others will be a bit challenging and missable and will be locked behind optional content. Some of these Silent Hill F trophies and achievements will also require more than one playthrough to obtain them.
Let's take a look at all of the available Silent Hill F trophies for you to collect.
All Silent Hill F trophies and achievements
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is a list of all available Silent Hill F trophies.
- Thankful to Be Here: Complete the game with action difficulty set to "Story" or higher.
- Grateful for a Worthy Foe: Complete the game with action difficulty set to "Hard" or higher.
- Clear Skies: Complete the game with action difficulty set to "Lost in the Fog".
- Intellectual Pursuits: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to "Story".
- Wise Researcher: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to "Hard".
- Puzzle Master: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to "Lost in the Fog".
- Close to the Sun: Fully upgraded Health, Sanity, and Stamina.
- Fervent Collector: Obtained all the items that increase inventory size.
- Omamori Collector: Obtained all the omamori available from Hokora.
- Omamori Sage: Obtained all the hidden omamori.
- The Truth about the Tsuneki Family: Obtained the following documents: "Housemaid's Note" "Family Physician's Log" "Strict Mother's Letter"
- Fate of the Apostate: Obtained all the following documents: "Diary of Revenge*
- A Miko Possessed: Obtained all the following documents: "Sakuko's Diary"
- Fires of Jealousy: Obtained all the following documents: "Rinko's Diary"
- Good Intentions...: Obtained all the following documents: "Clinical Trial"
- Surrounded by Fog: The baby bird takes her first steps.
- The Fox's Guidance: The fox watches over the chicken coop.
- Scarecrows' Whispers: As you bask in the sun, I sink into the shadows.
- Cleansed: Wash thoroughly before eating.
- On the Way to School...: The little sparrow escapes with its friends, wings flapping nervously...
- Shell of the Past: What exactly have we learned?
- The Farewell Party: You have no place in my future.
- A Dangerous Path: For whom do I tread such a treacherous path?
- Plucked Wings: Anything for you.
- Parting on Good Terms: Good terms? No. I'm here to burn bridges.
- Solar & Lunar Eclipse: Two portals open; doors to a secret world.
- The Path of Self-Preservation: I refuse.
- The Path of Exultation: I accept.
- Coming Home to Roost: Drown in a bottomless pit of self-doubt.
- Fox's Wedding: Dolls are happiest when they are loved.
- The Fox Wets Its Tail: A hell of your own choosing. Nothing else matters, now.
- Ebisugaoka in Silence: We need to talk about our future.
- The Great Space Invasion!: Rise up! The Space Army is coming!
- Like a Fleeing Hare: Escaped from the Fog Monster at Ebisugawa without getting hit.
- Untouchable: Opened the Shrine Vault at the Shrine Path without getting hit.
- Acupuncture Specialist: Arrived at the Nishida residence without making a single mistake on the scarecrow puzzle.
- A Federal Offense: Opened the Igarashi residence's mailbox.
- The Sound of Silence: Defeated Sakuko without getting hit by the suzu bell attack.
- Go Away! You'll Ruin the Shop's Reputation!: Defeated the Giant Monster in front of Chizuruya General Store.
- No One Left Behind: Stopped a certain number of enemies behind the white rabbit crest door from reanimating.
- Agile Escape: Escaped from the Fog Monster at Sugisato without getting hit.
- Echoes of Jealousy: Defeated Rinko without being hit by her puppets.
- O Divine Tree: Discovered the Thousand Year Cedar.
- Just Shut Up for Once, Dad!: Defeated Hinako's father before her mother at the Shimizu residence.
- Sly Like the Fox: Obtained all the crests without making a single mistake on the Inari statue puzzle.
- Where Are You Going?: Caught up with the Fog Monster 3 times.
- The Bird that Flies Highest: Defeated the Shiromuku without dying once.
- Fox Tamer: Defeated all the summoned monsters before putting an end to the Shichibi.
- Puppetmaster: Defeated the Tsukumogami without getting hit by a single arrow.
- God Slayer: Defeated both the Tsukumogami and the Kyubi within 10 minutes of the fight starting.
- Winners Don't Do Drugs: Reached the Iwai residence without taking a single capsule and left the capsules on Shu's desk in his workshop.
- The Malevolent Blade Never Rusts: Obtained the Sacred Sword after uncovering its legend.
- Treasured Belonging: Obtained the small vial containing the Agura no Hotei-sama.
- Be Free of Your Hatred: Purified the Sacred Sword.
- A Gift I Cannot Accept: Offered the Brooch to the ancient Jizo statue.
- Inari-sama's Secrets: Opened all rooms and boxes marked with Inari-sama's seal.
That concludes all of the Silent Hill F trophies and achievements available in the game. You can check out this pre-order guide to understand how to purchase the game ahead of its release. Keep in mind that some Silent Hill F trophies will require more than one playthrough to collect.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.