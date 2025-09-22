Silent Hill F Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock 

There are a total of 56 Silent Hill F Trophies for you to collect while playing the game. Some of them will be unlocked as you progress the story and beat specific enemies, while others will be a bit challenging and missable and will be locked behind optional content. Some of these Silent Hill F trophies and achievements will also require more than one playthrough to obtain them.

Let's take a look at all of the available Silent Hill F trophies for you to collect.

All Silent Hill F trophies and achievements

Here is a list of all available Silent Hill F trophies.

All available Silent Hill F trophies (Image via Konami)

Thankful to Be Here: Complete the game with action difficulty set to "Story" or higher.

Grateful for a Worthy Foe: Complete the game with action difficulty set to "Hard" or higher.

Clear Skies: Complete the game with action difficulty set to "Lost in the Fog".

Intellectual Pursuits: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to "Story".

Wise Researcher: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to "Hard".

Puzzle Master: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to "Lost in the Fog".

Close to the Sun: Fully upgraded Health, Sanity, and Stamina.

Fervent Collector: Obtained all the items that increase inventory size.

Omamori Collector: Obtained all the omamori available from Hokora.

Omamori Sage: Obtained all the hidden omamori.

The Truth about the Tsuneki Family: Obtained the following documents: "Housemaid's Note" "Family Physician's Log" "Strict Mother's Letter"

Fate of the Apostate: Obtained all the following documents: "Diary of Revenge*

A Miko Possessed: Obtained all the following documents: "Sakuko's Diary"

Fires of Jealousy: Obtained all the following documents: "Rinko's Diary"

Good Intentions...: Obtained all the following documents: "Clinical Trial"

Surrounded by Fog: The baby bird takes her first steps.

The Fox's Guidance: The fox watches over the chicken coop.

Scarecrows' Whispers: As you bask in the sun, I sink into the shadows.

Cleansed: Wash thoroughly before eating.

On the Way to School...: The little sparrow escapes with its friends, wings flapping nervously...

Shell of the Past: What exactly have we learned?

The Farewell Party: You have no place in my future.

A Dangerous Path: For whom do I tread such a treacherous path?

Plucked Wings: Anything for you.

Parting on Good Terms: Good terms? No. I'm here to burn bridges.

Solar & Lunar Eclipse: Two portals open; doors to a secret world.

The Path of Self-Preservation: I refuse.

The Path of Exultation: I accept.

Coming Home to Roost: Drown in a bottomless pit of self-doubt.

Fox's Wedding: Dolls are happiest when they are loved.

The Fox Wets Its Tail: A hell of your own choosing. Nothing else matters, now.

Ebisugaoka in Silence: We need to talk about our future.

The Great Space Invasion!: Rise up! The Space Army is coming!

Like a Fleeing Hare: Escaped from the Fog Monster at Ebisugawa without getting hit.

Untouchable: Opened the Shrine Vault at the Shrine Path without getting hit.

Acupuncture Specialist: Arrived at the Nishida residence without making a single mistake on the scarecrow puzzle.

A Federal Offense: Opened the Igarashi residence's mailbox.

The Sound of Silence: Defeated Sakuko without getting hit by the suzu bell attack.

Go Away! You'll Ruin the Shop's Reputation!: Defeated the Giant Monster in front of Chizuruya General Store.

No One Left Behind: Stopped a certain number of enemies behind the white rabbit crest door from reanimating.

Agile Escape: Escaped from the Fog Monster at Sugisato without getting hit.

Echoes of Jealousy: Defeated Rinko without being hit by her puppets.

O Divine Tree: Discovered the Thousand Year Cedar.

Just Shut Up for Once, Dad!: Defeated Hinako's father before her mother at the Shimizu residence.

Sly Like the Fox: Obtained all the crests without making a single mistake on the Inari statue puzzle.

Where Are You Going?: Caught up with the Fog Monster 3 times.

The Bird that Flies Highest: Defeated the Shiromuku without dying once.

Fox Tamer: Defeated all the summoned monsters before putting an end to the Shichibi.

Puppetmaster: Defeated the Tsukumogami without getting hit by a single arrow.

God Slayer: Defeated both the Tsukumogami and the Kyubi within 10 minutes of the fight starting.

Winners Don't Do Drugs: Reached the Iwai residence without taking a single capsule and left the capsules on Shu's desk in his workshop.

The Malevolent Blade Never Rusts: Obtained the Sacred Sword after uncovering its legend.

Treasured Belonging: Obtained the small vial containing the Agura no Hotei-sama.

Be Free of Your Hatred: Purified the Sacred Sword.

A Gift I Cannot Accept: Offered the Brooch to the ancient Jizo statue.

Inari-sama's Secrets: Opened all rooms and boxes marked with Inari-sama's seal.

That concludes all of the Silent Hill F trophies and achievements available in the game. You can check out this pre-order guide to understand how to purchase the game ahead of its release. Keep in mind that some Silent Hill F trophies will require more than one playthrough to collect.

