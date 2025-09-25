All Inventory Upgrades locations in Silent Hill F

One of the most useful things to track down in Silent Hill F is every Inventory Upgrades location, since running out of space is the last thing you want when exploring. At the beginning, you have only eight slots, but scattered through different chapters are hidden bags that increase carry capacity.

Four of the upgrades can be collected during a normal playthrough, while the last two require New Game+. Collecting all six earns the bronze trophy Fervent Collector, a nice bonus for completionists. That said, here are all the Inventory Upgrades locations in Silent Hill F.

All 6 Inventory Upgrades locations in Silent Hill F

1) Shoulder Bag – Ebisugaoka Fields (Fog town)

Shoulder Bag's description (Image via KONAMI)

The first Inventory Upgrades location comes early, during Chapter 3. Starting in Ebisugaoka Fields, follow the road east until a small northern path opens up. Turn left, fight off two enemies along the way, and circle around a large tree.

Sitting on a wooden box at the end of the path is the Shoulder Bag, your first extra slot.

2) School Bag – Ebisugaoka Middle School

Inside the middle school, head for the locker room where Suga Yosie’s locker is located. The School Bag is hidden in the third locker, which needs a code. You can punch in 505 to unlock it immediately.

3) Dirty Drawstring – Dark Shrine Main Hall

Chapter 9 takes you to the shrine. After completing the second ritual cutscene and gaining the Bestial Form, you’ll push through several enemies before finding two staircases.

Head upstairs, carefully cross the broken floors, and look for a chest of drawers. The Dirty Drawstring is sitting there, adding another slot.

4) Furoshiki – Shimizu Residence III

This upgrade is tucked inside the residence’s bloody kitchen. From the main entrance, follow the hallway straight down, turning left each time until you’ve made a wide U-turn south. The kitchen is on the southwest side. Enter and check to the right for the Furoshiki.

5) NG+: Packing Tips – Ebisugaoka

Once you’re in New Game+, head to the Shimizu Residence near the first shrine. The item is locked inside a room that requires a key. The key itself is upstairs in a small box in the corner. Use it to open the balcony, then enter the room next door. On top of a desk inside, you’ll find Packing Tips, the first NG+ inventory upgrade.

6) NG+: Embroidered Drawstring Bag – Dark Shrine Corridors

The last Inventory Upgrades location in Silent Hill F also sits in NG+. Starting from the shrine corridors, move north and keep to the west path until you reach a newly accessible room. Inside, look toward the back left shelf, and there you’ll see the Embroidered Drawstring Bag.

