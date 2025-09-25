How to access the drawer inside the Doctor's House in Silent Hill F

The drawer in the Doctor's House in Silent Hill F contains many of its early, vital discoveries, but some care will be required to even unlock it. The location is easy to miss if you just walk past it, and the steps to get inside require you to pay attention to details.

With that in mind, here is how to unlock the drawer in the Doctor's House in Silent Hill F.

How to unlock the drawer inside the Doctor's House in Silent Hill F

As you head north along the fields, the Doctor’s House (also called Rinko’s House) appears on the left. The main entrance won’t open, so the only way in is by moving around back. A ladder behind the house lets you climb up and slip in through the window. Once inside, two rooms are visible, but we'll come to that part later, so start by checking the lower floor.

What the chest contains in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

Head downstairs and look for the table with a chest on it. Interacting with it opens up a drawer containing an unsettling pile of eyes along with a scissor. Rotate the chest and carefully check the left side of the box beneath it.

It’s easy to miss, but this is where the hidden key is tucked away. Grab it, as it’s the crucial piece needed for the locked drawer upstairs.

How to open the drawer upstairs in Silent Hill F

With the key in hand, return to the first floor and enter the room where a blue table fan is placed. Next to it is the drawer that the key fits into. Unlocking it reveals the Doctor’s Journal note, an important clue tied to the house’s backstory.

The dummy near the other drawer inside the Doctor's House in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

Don’t stop there. Move into the next room on the same floor, where you’ll spot a dummy shaped like a human body. Near this dummy is another drawer you can open, this time holding the Omamori Prime, a charm that boosts your maximum health.

That concludes our guide on unlocking the drawer in the Doctor's House in Silent Hill F. For more game-related guides, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

