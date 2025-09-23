Does Silent Hill F have Denuvo?

No, Silent Hill F will not have Denuvo on PC. If you check the Steam page within the section of third-party DRM, you won't find any mention of it. This makes it clear that you won't have to deal with complicated protection software when the game (which is on early access) fully releases on September 25, 2025.

Ad

For PC gamers, this is important, as the presence of DRM is one of the first things people check prior to the game launching.

Why Silent Hill F is skipping Denuvo?

Konami’s recent history makes this choice less surprising. Neither Silent Hill 2 nor the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection included Denuvo, and the recent Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater followed the same route. None of the Silent Hill entries have ever carried this DRM software, so it fits into the pattern of Konami gradually moving away from it.

Ad

Trending

Typically, a PC game will have DRM indicated on the right. However, this marking is absent for Silent Hill F (Image via Steam)

The primary reason for this is performance. Denuvo is built to curb piracy and tearing, however, PC players have noted how it will slow load times, add stutters, and/or decrease stability which is the last thing you want when you're playing a horror game that depends on atmosphere and pacing.

Ad

Why does avoiding Denuvo matter for players?

Bypassing DRM means benefits for both sides: for Konami, it indicates confidence in their games and an intention to prioritize player experience over harsh protection; for PC players, it provides reassurance that the game won’t have any added software that might impact performance.

Also read: Silent Hill producer opens up about the game's shift from a western setting to Japan during Konami Press Start 2025

Ad

System requirements for Silent Hill F on PC

Since there are no resources penalized by DRM, all that matters is whether your PC can run the game. Here is what is listed by Konami regarding the title's requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB free space

50 GB free space Sound: Any Windows-compatible audio device

Any Windows-compatible audio device Extra note: Under this setup, the game is expected to run at 30 FPS at 720p with quality set to 'Performance', and an SSD will be preferred for smoother loading.

Ad

Recommended

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB free space

50 GB free space Sound: Windows-compatible audio device

Windows-compatible audio device Extra note: This setup should allow either 60 FPS when using the “Performance” mode or 30 FPS when using the “Quality” mode at full HD. With DLSS or something like it, 4K is possible. An SSD is required.

That concludes everything regarding Denuvo on PC for Silent Hill F. For more game-related guides, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: Silent Hill F review: A welcome resurrection of Silent Hill’s legacy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.