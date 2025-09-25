Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji review: A vivid expansion hindered by blunt storytelling

Claws of Awaji is the first DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows, beautifully representing an island within the world of feudal Japan. The base game was quite intriguing; I'd argue, probably the best one I've ever experienced in this franchise after Odyssey. So, needless to say, I was quite excited to try out whatever it was that Ubisoft had come up with for us in this new expansion, as there's so much potential for what to include.

The base game had much depth to Naoe and Yasuke, with distinct play styles in their kit. It was pretty reasonable to think that the DLC would only make everything better, adding new elements to the gameplay or a story that would further enrich the whole experience.

All in all, the latest expansion is pleasing to the eye, and new features feel engaging but not without their issues. There's so much stuff to like with some of the beautiful environments and tight combat sequences, not to mention new weapon mechanics. But somehow, the narrative of Claws of Awaji feels surprisingly bumpy, holding the DLC back from being as good as it could have been.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji is a DLC that expands, not transforms

It begins with a 2D platforming experience (Image via Ubisoft)

Claws of Awaji feels less like a daring reimagining and more like a familiar continuation of AC Shadows' established formula. This does not inherently carry a negative connotation, as it indicates that gamers will get to experience an expansion of the playthrough they loved in the base title.

Although there are several new elements in gameplay and alternative approaches to the DLC's recently introduced faction, the narrative ultimately comes across as rather disappointing. Naoe's quest to discover her mother's whereabouts, along with the ensuing objectives and the overall progression of the story, feels insubstantial and overly drawn-out.

The notable addition that came with the expansion is the inclusion of the Bo staff for Naoe. Using the weapon is quite fun, and it alters the strategic approach to combat encounters. However, Naoe is more efficient with a stealth approach. So frontal combat with the Bo is not that important, but it is a great addition indeed.

Similarly, the new faction spices things up initially with ambushes and environmental traps. But after a few encounters, they stop feeling truly menacing and instead become just another hurdle to clear to complete the remaining tasks for the quests.

Several sequences centered on stealth and a few boss encounters are particularly notable in Claws of Awaji, with some infiltration scenarios feeling a bit tense. The playthrough is enjoyable, yes, but the DLC rarely pushes boundaries and often falls back on safe, predictable design.

Forgettable storytelling in a memorable setting

The mother of Naoe (Image via Ubisoft)

The introduction of Claws of Awaji is executed remarkably, offering a distinctive 2D platforming experience through a puppet show. The subsequent narrative is certainly captivating, culminating in Naoe's journey to the island of Awaji.

Most of the areas here have their own unique character. It doesn't feel like recycled terrain from the base game, as Claws of Awaji maintains a sense of individuality while seamlessly integrating into the overarching world of AC Shadows.

The story retains its intrigue upon Naoe's discovery of her mother. Things fall flat when the new faction gets introduced, and their perspectives are known. Acquiring the third Regalia works as a crucial matter within the DLC and is the primary reason for conflict.

Ultimately, the connection between Naoe and her mother's storyline lacks depth, and certain moments feel contrived. Yasuke, on the other hand, feels more like muscle-for-hire in Claws of Awaji than a true narrative driver.

While the overall setup of the story is passable, it does not deviate significantly from the foundational elements of AC Shadows.

Combat feels great as always

Naoe's Bo staff is a great addition (Image via Ubisoft)

In contrast to several of the recent titles in the Assassin's Creed series, the combat mechanics in Shadows are truly captivating. With two distinct characters, along with a wholly different array of weapons and gameplay aspects, the experience of engaging with different quests is great.

It continues in Claws of Awaji, particularly through the effective utilization of Naoe and Yasuke. With the inclusion of a new weapon for Naoe, the Bo, alongside combat adjustments for Yasuke, the expansion has improved its combat mechanics compared to the base game.

Additionally, the availability of more skills to unlock contributes to a more efficient approach to battles. The Bo fits effortlessly into the already well-established combat system of Shadows. Additionally, even without Claws of Awaji, players can acquire the Bo staff by finishing Junjiro's quest within the base game.

Yasuke is still the best choice to battle strong enemies (Image via Ubisoft)

Yasuke also received new elements to his combat abilities, increasing his capability to be a menace during chaotic brawls. Well, I was only relying on him to overpower strong foes, as he was irrelevant to the narrative.

A prominent aspect of the DLC is the persistent targeting of Naoe and Yasuke by concealed adversaries throughout Awaji Island. This enhances the overall world setting, necessitating a continual state of vigilance.

Visuals and background score

Awaji Island is a treat for the eyes (Image via Ubisoft)

The best part of Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as of its newly released DLC, is its visual aspects. Awaji Island's detailed and mesmerizing environment is pretty spectacular. However, the characters' emotions lack finesse, and the dialogue delivery is also mundane.

The background score fails to evoke emotions effectively. It is just there, and I never really felt captivated by it during encounters with foes or while navigating Awaji.

Additionally, there were some audio issues during certain boss fights. For context, during one of the major enemy encounters, the background music ceased entirely, and the opponent neither spoke nor made any sound while fighting.

Nevertheless, the visuals are Claws of Awaji's backbone, propping up a flat narrative with rich atmosphere.

Final thoughts

Being a long-time fan of the AC franchise, I have observed the gradual enhancement of its various mechanics, along with the introduction of notable elements with each release. The earlier titles genuinely thrilled me, making me believe that the upcoming one would bring forth innovative aspects.

However, I was already aware that despite the launch of the DLC, certain missions would provide a sense of satisfaction, and the allure of AC Shadows would be celebrated anew, yet there would be no unexpected elements.

The expansion merely introduces an additional island to the map, incorporates a few variations in combat, and offers new content for engagement. But if you're anticipating a radical transformation of AC Shadows, you may feel disappointed.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PC (key provided by Ubisoft)

Platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: September 16, 2025

