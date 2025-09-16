Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Puppet Show quest (Claws of Awaji access quest)

Completing The Puppet Show quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a must to access the Claws of Awaji expansion. While the mission starts in normal fashion, most of its gameplay features a prominent 2D platformer experience. However, you must complete a major part of the main playthrough to begin this quest and subsequently take part in the Claws of Awaji expansion.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Puppet Show quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows to access Claws of Awaji.

All requirements to access the Claws of Awaji expansion in Assassin's Creed Shadows through The Puppet Show quest

Complete the required quests, and then talk to Konatsu at the Hideout (Image via Ubisoft)

The Claws of Awaji is an endgame expansion, meaning you must complete some major aspects of the AC Shadows story to get access to it. Here are the requirements:

Defeat all targets from the Shinbakufu target board.

Complete all personal quests of Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro

Complete the endgame quest, Out of the Shadows.

If you have completed all of the required quests, a marker named "News from Hattori Hanzo" will appear on your Hideout. Reach there and talk to Konatsu to begin the The Puppet Show quest, which will eventually unlock the Claws of Awaji expansion.

The Puppet Show quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Reach Nishinomiya Shrine

Talk to Junjiro at the Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Ubisoft)

As you reach the "News from Hattori Hanzo" marker at the Hideout and speak with Konatsu, she will ask you to watch a puppet show in Settsu that may have information about Naoe's missing mother. Then, play as Naoe and travel to the Nishinomiya Shrine in the Izumi Settsu region.

Afterward, find Junjiro and speak with him. Select the prompt "Let's see what this show is about" to begin the next part.

Explore Nishinomiya Shrine

Complete a few tasks at the Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Ubisoft)

After the cutscene ends, you can interact with several elements before watching the puppet show. Here are the details:

Examine the fox spirit mask.

Examine the oni mask.

Pray to Ebisu.

Help a child find her lost toy. It can be found in the pond in front of her.

After exploring the shrine and completing the tasks, go in front of the main temple stairs and select "Watch the show." With this, the puppet show begins, where you have to control several characters in a 2D platformer setting.

The Puppet Show

The Maiden's journey

When playing as Maiden, simply walk forward (Image via Ubisoft)

As the Maiden gets off the boat, press the movement key to walk forward. Continue walking to the right, and at one point, you will stand before several closed doors. Open those doors, keep moving forward, climb the ladder, and in the end, wave at the Champion and his friends.

The Champion's journey

Defeat the enemies using the Champion (Image via Ubisoft)

Now, you must control the Champion and progress in The Puppet Show. Proceed forward and kill the two enemies. These fights are quite easy, and you can also utilize dodging and parrying.

Climb the wall using parkour key (Image via Ubisoft)

Then, press the parkour key to climb the wall and continue moving forward. When you reach a place with a high wall that you cannot climb, open the door on the left and pull out the platform. Use it to jump over the wall and defeat the subsequent enemies.

Use the box to move forward (Image via Ubisoft)

Keep going forward, climb the wall, jump over the bridge, defeat the enemies, and then break the door by sprinting through it. Lastly, defeat the waves of enemies to complete the Champion's segment.

The Shinobi's journey

Use the grappling hook to cross the gap (Image via Ubisoft)

In this part, you have to take control of a Shinobi and be as stealthy as possible. First, jump down from the rooftop to the ground. Next, cross the gap using the grappling hook and proceed forward.

As you reach the cave, use the prone feature to crawl through the gap and then move upwards. Then, fall to the ground and move forward while assassinating the enemies.

After that, crawl beneath the house, and be sure to extinguish the lights to avoid the enemies. Continue forward, assassinating enemies and avoiding them when needed to reach the rooftop.

Hide behind the covers to avoid enemy detection (Image via Ubisoft)

Climb down using the rooftop door and take out the enemies in front. As you reach the big hall, defeat the enemies, climb out of the window, run forward, and jump down to the ground to complete the Shinobi's journey.

With this, The Puppet Show quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows comes to an end. During its cutscene, choose "I will go to Awaji" to travel to a new island where you can begin the Claws of Awaji expansion.

Afterward, a new quest named A Shinobi on Awaji will start.

