Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Hunting the Hunters quest

Following the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.6, Hunting the Hunters is one of the new quests that players can delve into. It is the follow-up mission to the A Critical Encounter quest, where you must take down a few Seta River Killers in feudal Japan.

Here are more details on how to complete the Hunting the Hunters quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Hunting the Hunters quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Find the Seta River Killers from the in-game Objective board (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After rescuing Rufino in the A Critical Encounter quest, Yasuke and Naoe must assassinate six Seta River Killers. These targets can be tracked from the Objective board section.

While you can track down a few of the initial targets in your preferred order, some of their locations can only be known after specific targets are killed.

Here are all of the targets and their locations in the game:

1) The Builder

The Builder's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

He is located in the Bamboo Cutter's Camp in the Yawata Plains. This area is within the Izumi Settsu region. Eliminating him will grant you 2000 XP, 305 Mon, and a quest item named Builder's Encoded Message.

2) The Collector

The Collector's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The next target can be found near the Shoryuji Castle in the Yamashiro region. Notably, she resides on the riverbank, west of the Iwashimizu Shrine. Assassinating the Collector will reward you with 2000 XP, 360 Mon, and the Collector's Kill Assignment quest item.

3) The Stalker

The Stalker's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The Stalker stays on the eastern side of the Seta Bridge. This location is situated in the Mouth of Seta within the OMI region. You will receive 2000 XP, 220 Mon, and the Stalker's Kill Assignment quest item after defeating him.

4) The Trader

The Trader's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Finding the Trader should be easier from the place where you've killed the Stalker. Travel north for around 500 meters to reach the required location. She can be found inside a small hut near the Lake Biwa coast. Get 2000 XP, 320 Mon, and the Trader's Encoded Message quest item.

5) The Tormentor

The Tormentor's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

He can be found on Takatsuki Castle's southeast side, on the riverbank. It is within the Izumi Settsu region. When the target is killed, you will obtain 2000 XP, 155 Mon, and the Tormentor's Kill Assignment quest item.

6) The Exterminator

The Exterminator's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The Exterminator is situated in the south of the Muggy Lands and west of the Takatsuki Castle. You can find him in the Koriyama Camp (restricted area) and assassinate him from behind. Killing him will grant you 2000 XP, 255 Mon, and the Exterminator's Encoded Message.

After eliminating all six targets, return to Rufino in your Hideout. Then, interact with him to start the cutscene. When Rufino says, "I don't want this blood on my hands," you must choose between the following dialogues:

This is what it takes (Yasuke)

Your hands aren't clean (Naoe)

You can select any of the prompts to continue, as it won't alter the overall narrative.

After the cutscene, the Hunting the Hunters quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be completed. Then, the final mission from Rufino's quest line, Man Behind the Curtain, will begin.

