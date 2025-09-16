Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete A Shinobi on Awaji quest

A Shinobi on Awaji is the first quest of the Claws of Awaji expansion in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It begins after completing The Puppet Show quest and reaching the newly unlocked Awaji Island. The primary objective of this mission is to gather information about a captured shinobi, who could be Naoe's missing mother.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete A Shinobi on Awaji in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A Shinobi on Awaji quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough
After reaching Awaji Island, utilize the nearby boat to travel to the sea coast. If you open the objective board and hover over the People of Awaji section, it will show you three ways to pursue this quest.
There will be no consequences if you eavesdrop at the docks, but you will gain 2000 XP. To advance in the quest, you must visit the stables or the inn. Here are the details:
If you visit the inn
If you've selected the option to gather information from the inn, reach the required location in Sumoto. Then, get inside the inn and blend in by sitting with other civilians.
After that, using the eavesdrop feature, listen to the conversation between the innkeeper and the guard. The next task is to stealthily follow the guard by utilizing the rooftops.
Enter the restricted area from above and continue following him. When he stops, jump down and talk to him. Afterward, you will have three prompts to choose from. Here are the choices and their outcomes:
- Tell me or die: You must defeat the guard to gather information about the shinobi's location.
- Please, this is important: Selecting this also requires you to defeat the guard to gather information.
- I can pay [2000]: Give 2000 Mon to the guard and get information without any battle.
If you visit the stables
If you've selected the option to gather information from the stables, reach the location and hide inside the haystack. Next, eavesdrop on the conversation between the citizen and the carpenter to learn about a report that can be found in the Samurai Residence.
Go to the Samurai Residence and stealthily enter the restricted area. Get inside the house and collect the report to learn about the missing shinobi's location.
A Shinobi on Awaji quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be completed by doing any of the listed tasks. As you learn about the captured shinobi's location, The Reunion quest will start in the title.
