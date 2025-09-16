Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete The Reunion quest

The Reunion quest in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion requires you to find the captured shinobi on Awaji Island. It is the second mission of the DLC's main story, and it unlocks only after completing the A Shinobi on Awaji quest and gathering information about the shinobi's location.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Reunion quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
The Reunion quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As Naoe learns the exact location where the captured shinobi is held during the A Shinobi on Awaji quest, you must travel to the Sumoto Castle and rescue her. However, getting inside the castle without being detected can be quite tricky.
Also read: All Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to get them
First, reach the northern section of the castle and use the grappling hook to reach the wall rooftop.
Then, continue to the right using the rooftops to reach the large castle building on the north-west corner.
When you reach the top using the grappling hook, travel to the castle building on the east via the rooftops. Then, stealthily take out the guards from the top and use the staircase to go below.
As you descend three floors, you will eventually find the captured shinobi's location. Open the marked door to start a new cutscene and complete The Reunion quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji.
This also marks the beginning of the next quest in the story, Not Alone in this World.
Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadows articles below:
- How to obtain the Cerulean Arc Katana in AC Shadows
- AC Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Hunting the Hunters quest
- How to play the A Critical Encounter quest in AC Shadows
- Where to find all Mibuno Castle Samurai Daishos in AC Shadows (rewards and more)
- Where to find all Nijo Castle Samurai Daishos in AC Shadows (rewards and more)
- AC Shadows Title Update 1.1.1: New story quest, increased level cap, skipping time, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.