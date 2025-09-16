Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete The Reunion quest

The Reunion quest in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion requires you to find the captured shinobi on Awaji Island. It is the second mission of the DLC's main story, and it unlocks only after completing the A Shinobi on Awaji quest and gathering information about the shinobi's location.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Reunion quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Reunion quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough

Sumoto Castle's location on the map (Image via Ubisoft)

As Naoe learns the exact location where the captured shinobi is held during the A Shinobi on Awaji quest, you must travel to the Sumoto Castle and rescue her. However, getting inside the castle without being detected can be quite tricky.

Use the grappling hook to enter the Sumoto Castle from the north side (Image via Ubisoft)

First, reach the northern section of the castle and use the grappling hook to reach the wall rooftop.

Use the rooftop path to avoid enemy detection (Image via Ubisoft)

Then, continue to the right using the rooftops to reach the large castle building on the north-west corner.

Get to the required castle building via the building in the north-west (Image via Ubisoft)

When you reach the top using the grappling hook, travel to the castle building on the east via the rooftops. Then, stealthily take out the guards from the top and use the staircase to go below.

Assassinate the guards inside the castle building and go down three floors (Image via Ubisoft)

As you descend three floors, you will eventually find the captured shinobi's location. Open the marked door to start a new cutscene and complete The Reunion quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji.

This also marks the beginning of the next quest in the story, Not Alone in this World.

