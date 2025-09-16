Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete Not Alone in this World quest

The Not Alone in this World quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the third main quest of the Claws of Awaji expansion. It starts immediately after completing The Reunion quest. The main objective of this mission is to access the Sumoto Castle to rescue Naoe and Tsuyu while playing as Yasuke.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Not Alone in this World quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Not Alone in this World quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough

After Naoe and Tsuyu get captured in the Sumoto Castle during The Reunion quest, Yasuke must make his way to their location and rescue them. While you can utilize his brawling capabilities to enter the castle head-on, there's a secret pathway that you can take to progress without any hassle.

A contact of Hanzo gives Yasuke a note containing a clue about the secret pathway to Sumoto Castle. The note states:

Follow the southeast of Sumoto Town. At the twisted tree, look to the right. Near the top of the winding path, there is a collapsed entrance.

How to find the secret entrance to the Sumoto Castle

Don't take any help from the civilian here (Image via Ubisoft)

First, you must travel southeast, towards the castle. On the way, a civilian will offer help to find Naoe on Awaji Island. Do not take help from her, as following her will lead you into a trap, where some enemies will attack you.

The twisted tree near the castle (Image via Ubisoft)

After refusing the civilian's help, continue towards the town's southeast and look for the twisted tree. From there, follow the southeast pathway towards the castle. During this time, Yasuke will say some voicelines indicating you're on the right track.

The exact location of the secret castle entrance (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're having trouble finding the correct path, check the attached image and reach there to access the secret entrance to the castle.

After you enter through the opening, pull the box blocking the path and proceed forward. Then, crawl through the gap at the bottom and break the door by sprinting towards it.

With this, a cutscene will start, and the Not Alone in this World quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji will be completed. Afterward, the Prison Break quest will begin in the title.

