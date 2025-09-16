Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete Prison Break quest

Prison Break in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the fourth main quest in the Claws of Awaji expansion. The mission revolves around rescuing both Naoe and her mother, Tsuyu, from the Sumoto Castle. It continues Yasuke's journey to the castle via the secret pathway during the Not Alone in this World quest.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Prison Break quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Prison Break quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough

Free Naoe and Tsuyu

Climb through the gap and head northeast (Image via Ubisoft)

After reaching the castle through the secret pathway in the Not Alone in this World quest, Yasuke must continue forward towards Naoe and Tsuyu's location. When the quest starts, proceed forward, climb the wall, and head northeast.

Next, open the door, go up the staircase, and defeat the enemy in there. Afterward, open the door to find Naoe and Tsuyu.

Retrieve Naoe's gear

Climb down using the rooftop door (Image via Ubisoft)

You have to play this segment using Naoe, and the main objective is to retrieve her gear from the castle. Use the rope to go to the opposite rooftop, then climb down through the small door.

Wait for the guard to leave the place and then take the gear (Image via Ubisoft)

As you wait for the guards' conversation to end, you will see one of them leaving the room. Drop down and obtain the gear from the next room.

Secure the area

Stealthily defeat the targets around the area (Image via Ubisoft)

The next task is to kill some nearby enemies to secure the area for Yasuke and Tsuyu. Since Naoe has her gear now, stealthily move around the area and defeat the enemies one by one. You can use the rooftops to reach different targets and assassinate them from behind.

Open the castle door to regroup with Yasuke (Image via Ubisoft)

After all targets are neutralized, reach the large building door and open it. Next, follow Yasuke and open the gate at the end.

Keep the guards away from Naoe

Defeat the waves of guards (Image via Ubisoft)

Now, you have to play as Yasuke and defeat several waves of enemies coming towards you. You can wield a prominent Kanabo and utilize the abilities to deal with them efficiently.

Follow Tsuyu

Listen to Tsuyu's commands and take out the guards (Image via Ubisoft)

As you now have to control Naoe, follow Tsuyu while crouching, and then hide in the bush. Listen to her command, stay still, and assassinate the nearby target from the bush.

Follow Tsuyu to the next cover, wait for the guard to come at you, and silently eliminate him. Next, double assassinate the two enemies standing in front of the entrance.

Lower the platform for Yasuke (Image via Ubisoft)

Now, you must get to the platform on top of the door and select the option "Lower Platform."

Defend Naoe

Attack the explosives to deal with the enemies (Image via Ubisoft)

Your task now is to defeat the enemies attacking Naoe while she lowers the platform using Yasuke's long-range weapons, such as the Bow or Teppo. Shoot at the explosives at the correct times to eliminate the guards. Notably, you can also refill the arrows and the bullets in that area.

However, some enemies will start attacking you from close range, which you can deal with using melee weapons. Keep eliminating the enemies above and on the ground to help Naoe fully lower the platform.

When finished, Naoe will tell you to cross. Jump over the gap and meet Naoe by the south-eastern entrance.

Tomeji boss battle

Properly use Yasuke's abilities to defeat Tomeji (Image via Ubisoft)

Yasuke's fight against Tomeji is quite straightforward. While the boss is quite tanky, dodging and parrying his attacks and countering with your strikes can be easy. You can utilize various abilities to deal extra damage. If you're using a Kanabo, be sure to use the Spine Breaker ability.

The most difficult part about the Tomeji boss fight is shredding through his armor. It takes a lot of time, so you must patiently dodge his attacks and strike timely. When the armor gets broken, he takes a lot of damage from your attacks.

When Tomeji's health bar reaches about 30%, another cutscene will begin.

Escape Sumoto Castle

Get to the castle exit while carrying Tsuyu (Image via Ubisoft)

Wait for the wave of arrows while taking cover, and move cautiously towards the northeast. Finally, Yasuke, Naoe, and Tsuyu will be successful in escaping the Sumoto Castle. In the last cutscene, you can choose your preferred prompts to continue, as both will result in the same outcome.

With this, the Prison Break quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji comes to an end.

