Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete Way of the Bo quest

Way of the Bo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the fifth main quest in the Claws of Awaji expansion. The primary goal of this mission is to locate a Bo master in a temple and retrieve a specific key, which is required to progress in the story. Additionally, this quest unlocks the DLC's newly introduced weapon, the Bo, for Naoe.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Way of the Bo quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Way of the Bo quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough

Way of the Bo quest details (Image via Ubisoft)

After completing the Prison Break quest, the next task in the expansion's story is to recover the final Regalia. However, to get there, you must first obtain a key from a Bo master situated near the Kannoji Temple.

Find the Bo master and get the Bo

The Bo master's location on the map (Image via Ubisoft)

The quest hints state that the Bo master can be found west of Sumoto, near Kannoji Temple. Therefore, travel to the western part of Awaji Island, and as you reach Kannoji Temple, go northeast to find the Bo master training his student.

As you speak with him and ask for the key, you will get the Bo, the new weapon in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC. Afterward, you must train its attack patterns.

Train with the Bo

Switch to different stances using the Bo (Image via Ubisoft)

This part teaches you different moves you can utilize using the Bo. Here are the training details:

Attack using the neutral posture (perform three times)

Keyboard and mouse : Press and hold the left click and the left shift, and release the keys to attack.

: Press and hold the left click and the left shift, and release the keys to attack. Xbox: Press and hold RB or RT, and release it to attack.

Attack using the high posture (perform three times)

Keyboard and mouse : Press and hold the left click and the left shift to enter a posture stance, and then scroll up to switch to high posture. Release the keys to attack.

: Press and hold the left click and the left shift to enter a posture stance, and then scroll up to switch to high posture. Release the keys to attack. Xbox: Press and hold RB or RT to enter a posture stance, then press LB to switch to high posture. Release the keys to attack.

Attack using the low posture (perform three times)

Keyboard and mouse : Press and hold the left click and the left shift to enter a posture stance, and then scroll down to switch to low posture. Release the keys to attack.

: Press and hold the left click and the left shift to enter a posture stance, and then scroll down to switch to low posture. Release the keys to attack. Xbox: Press and hold RB or RT to enter a posture stance, then press LT to switch to low posture. Release the keys to attack.

When you're done with the training, speak with the Bo master.

Defeat the Bo master

Utilize various stances to attack the Bo master (Image via Ubisoft)

With the newly acquired Bo, you must defeat the Bo master in a battle to progress in the story. To shred through the master's health bar, use the weapon's various postures, parry, and avoid his attacks. The low posture stance is quite helpful, as you can knock him to the ground and then strike with a ground attack to deal heavy damage.

As you defeat the Bo master, you will finally learn about the key's location, which is hidden above the Mountainside Ruins.

With this, the Way of the Bo quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji comes to an end and marks the beginning of the A Long Lost Key quest.

