Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete A Long Lost Key quest

A Long Lost Key in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the sixth main quest in the Claws of Awaji expansion. Its main objective is to retrieve the key by traversing to the location mentioned by the Bo master. However, discovering the exact spot to get the item can be a hassle.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the A Long Lost Key quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A Long Lost Key quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough
After completing the Way of the Bo quest and learning Tsuyu's key's location, you must take note of the objective clues to find it. According to the Bo master, it is hidden above the Mountainside Ruins. Here are the additional details about the key's location:
- The Bo master hid it west of Yura.
- It is buried near Okunoion Sasayama Shrine.
- It can be reached through the Mountainside Ruins.
Find Tsuyu's key
To reach the location of Tsuyu's key, first, navigate to the Yura region in the southern part of Awaji Island. Next, head west to the Okunoion Sasayama Shrine viewpoint. The spot is located exactly north of the Mountainside Ruins.
When you reach near the required spot, you will have to dig the ground to obtain the key. The exact location of the item is shown in the image above.
However, as you collect the key, a cutscene will begin, and an "Unknown" target, along with their forces, will start attacking you.
Survive the ambush
Numerous enemies will charge toward you, and the primary target, referred to as "Unknown," will attack from a distance. Ensure to dodge the long-range strikes, and use the newly acquired Bo to deal with close-range enemies.
After neutralizing the normal enemies, charge towards "Unknown." Immediately after that, they will flee the scene, bringing an end to the A Long Lost Key quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji.
Afterward, The Regalia quest will begin in the story.
