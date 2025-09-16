Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete The Regalia quest

The Regalia in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the seventh main quest in the Claws of Awaji expansion. After finding Tsuyu's key and surviving the ambush during the A Long Lost Key quest, you must travel to the Eshima Coast waterfall and regroup with Yasuke. The mission's main objective is to retrieve the Regalia hidden under the Myoshoji Temple.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Regalia quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
The Regalia quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough
Regroup with Yasuke near the waterfall
As you find Tsuyu's key, the next task is to use it to enter a secure place and collect the Regalia. To find the location, here are the clues provided in the game:
- It is in Eshima Coast.
- Tsuyu hid the Regalia under Myoshoji Temple.
First, travel to the northern part of Awaji Island, in the Eshima Coast region. As you reach Myoshoji Temple, go to its northwest segment to find the waterfall. Then, interact with the small sculpture and wait for Yasuke to arrive.
Recover the final Regalia
After Yasuke and Hanzo arrive at the scene, Naoe must enter through the waterfall to retrieve the final Regalia hidden by Tsuyu. To do that, travel towards the waterfall and use the small gap to make your way inside.
Next, proceed south and unlock the door on the ground using Tsuyu's key. As you reach the bottom, crawl through the passage to the east.
Pick up the final Regalia from the red container and follow the northeast pathway. Then, make your way to the other side using the small gap, and climb up the ladder.
Next, proceed forward, move up through the small door, and unlock the temple gate to trigger a cutscene.
Defeat the Sanzoku Ippa
In this segment, Naoe, with the help of Hanzo, must defeat the remaining enemies in there. As numerous attacks will be coming at you simultaneously, you can use the newly acquired Bo to deal with them efficiently.
After killing all enemies successfully, The Regalia quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji comes to an end.
Furthermore, it also marks the beginning of the A Sour Defeat quest in the story.
