Getting the Ezio outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows is now possible, thanks to the newly launched Project in the Animus HUB. It comes with Title Update 1.1.1, which includes new content, like the Claws of Awaji expansion, gear, Anomalies, and more. The Ezio outfit is certainly a notable addition to the game, giving players a taste of the franchise's most legendary protagonist.

Here are the details on how to get the Ezio outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Getting the Ezio outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

Ezio's gear can be found in Project Sanctuary's Level 13 and Level 21 rewards (Image via Ubisoft)

With the release of the new Project, named Sanctuary, players can now obtain Ezio-themed gear for Naoe. While the final reward of the Project boasts the armor, the headgear is also available in the Project.

Here are the steps to obtain the Ezio-themed gear for Naoe in AC Shadows:

Navigate to the Animus HUB in-game. Activate the Sanctuary Project. Acquire Data Fragments by completing Anomalies. Reach level 13 in the Project to obtain the Ezio headgear, and reach level 21 for the armor.

As unlocking each level in the Sanctuary Project requires you to collect 600 Data Fragments, you must collect a total of 7800 Data Fragments for the Ezio headgear and 12600 Data Fragments for the Ezio armor.

How to collect Data Fragments from Anomalies in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Complete the Anomaly objectives to earn Data Fragments (Image via Ubisoft)

To progress through the Sanctuary Project and obtain its rewards, you must collect a hefty amount of Data Fragments. You can only get that by completing the Anomalies. These are weekly objectives that can be found in the in-game Objectives tab.

Choose an Anomaly from the Animus section and reach its location. The primary objectives of these quests are usually to eliminate specific enemies or loot chests. After completing them, you will receive Data Fragments, which will be automatically used in the active Project.

All details about the Ezio outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Ezio headgear for Naoe (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Renaissance Hood for Naoe (Level 47)

Stats

Health : 1121

: 1121 Critical Chance : 6.5%

: 6.5% Adrenaline Gain: 32.5%

Perks

Remove 1 Health Segment on hit after Perfect Deflect.

Visit the blacksmith at the Hideout to engrave an additional perk.

2) Renaissance Robes for Naoe (Level 47)

Stats

Health : 1466

: 1466 Critical Damage : 29.6%

: 29.6% Vulnerable Damage : 24.6%

: 24.6% Damage with Tools: 12.5%

Perks

Press the attack button to activate Hidden Hand after a kill with Posture attacks.

Visit the blacksmith at the Hideout to engrave an additional perk.

This covers all the details on how to get the Ezio outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

