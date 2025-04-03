How to obtain the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous rewards players can receive by completing one of the two battle passes in the latest Ubisoft open-world RPG. This unique combat weapon is made for Naoe and can be a perfect pick for players with an aggressive playstyle that emphasizes offensive output over healing.

This article guides you on how to get the legendary weapon for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to acquire the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shadows_Projects menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows cannot be earned by exploration or combat; instead, it's in the Awakening battle pass in a system called Shadows_Projects. This unique menu can only be unlocked by interacting with any Animus breach (a glitchy portal) found throughout the map. One can be found in the "Heads will Roll" main quest when you go to speak to Kyonyo east of Amagasaki Castle).

Shadows_Projects holds two battle passes players can actively switch between. To open the Projects screen, head to the main menu and then interact with the following keybinds:

Hold the Menu button on Xbox

Hold the touchpad on PS5

Press F1 on PC

To unlock the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows, make sure the Awakening battle pass is active.

How to progress through the battle pass

Once you've selected a battle pass, complete objectives known as anomalies. Doing so will reward you with data fragments, which will fill up the battle pass, causing you to rank up and unlock rewards across the said pass.

These weekly and daily objectives range from killing particular enemies to purging corrupt entities. Players can track their anomalies from the objective menu on the world map.

The Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be given to players as a reward when they fill up the battle pass to reach Rank 18.

Details about Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Arc (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Weapon stats (Level 35)

Weapon DPS: 770

770 Posture DPS: 3564

3564 Ability Damage: 4455

4455 Adrenaline Gain: 24.3%

2) Perks

Gain +100 of an Adrenaline Chink on ration use but no Health regained.

An additional perk slot (use Hideout's blacksmith to engrave one of your choice)

That was all about getting the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

