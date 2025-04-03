How to obtain the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous rewards players can receive by completing one of the two battle passes in the latest Ubisoft open-world RPG. This unique combat weapon is made for Naoe and can be a perfect pick for players with an aggressive playstyle that emphasizes offensive output over healing.
This article guides you on how to get the legendary weapon for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to acquire the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows cannot be earned by exploration or combat; instead, it's in the Awakening battle pass in a system called Shadows_Projects. This unique menu can only be unlocked by interacting with any Animus breach (a glitchy portal) found throughout the map. One can be found in the "Heads will Roll" main quest when you go to speak to Kyonyo east of Amagasaki Castle).
Shadows_Projects holds two battle passes players can actively switch between. To open the Projects screen, head to the main menu and then interact with the following keybinds:
- Hold the Menu button on Xbox
- Hold the touchpad on PS5
- Press F1 on PC
To unlock the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows, make sure the Awakening battle pass is active.
How to progress through the battle pass
Once you've selected a battle pass, complete objectives known as anomalies. Doing so will reward you with data fragments, which will fill up the battle pass, causing you to rank up and unlock rewards across the said pass.
These weekly and daily objectives range from killing particular enemies to purging corrupt entities. Players can track their anomalies from the objective menu on the world map.
The Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows will be given to players as a reward when they fill up the battle pass to reach Rank 18.
Details about Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
1) Weapon stats (Level 35)
- Weapon DPS: 770
- Posture DPS: 3564
- Ability Damage: 4455
- Adrenaline Gain: 24.3%
2) Perks
- Gain +100 of an Adrenaline Chink on ration use but no Health regained.
- An additional perk slot (use Hideout's blacksmith to engrave one of your choice)
That was all about getting the Cerulean Arc Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Check out our other guides on Shadows:
- How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
- All Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.