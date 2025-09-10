Assassin's Creed Shadows fans can rejoice, as the title is set to receive a plethora of new content on its upcoming Title Update 1.1.1, releasing on September 11, 2025. Also, the maximum player level cap will now be increased, and multiple mechanics, such as scouts, hideout, and more, will get notable upgrades.Here are the patch notes for the upcoming Title Update 1.1.1 of Assassin's Creed Shadows.What's the patch size of Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.1?Here is the upcoming patch's file size for different platforms:PS5: 12.94 GBXbox Series X|S: 33 GBMAC: 24 GBPC: 42 GBSteam: 17 GBAll changes in Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.11) New expansion: Claws of Awaji (download files)The upcoming patch will boast the download files for the highly anticipated expansion of Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, Claws of Awaji will be playable on September 16, 2025.The DLC features more than 10 hours of playtime, with a new legendary gear, skills, abilities, and some prominent questlines.If you play Assassin's Creed Shadows on macOS and are eligible to access Claws of Awaji, there's an issue that Ubisoft officially addressed. It asserts:&quot;The content may not be accessible immediately after launching the game for the first time following the release of the DLC. To resolve this, please launch the game while connected online, then close it and reboot—either online or offline—to ensure the DLC becomes available.&quot;2) New free story quest: Go with the BoJoin Junjiro in his quest to meet a legendary Bo Master and learn more about the Bo staff, a dynamic new weapon type perfectly suited to Naoe's acrobatic fighting style.Upon finishing the quest, you will receive a Bo staff. The free mission will be available on September 16.3) Level cap increaseTo support the launch of the Claws of Awaji expansion, the developers have raised the level cap to 100, giving players more room to grow and more options to customize their builds.Also read: How to quickly level up in Assassin's Creed Shadows4) New hideout upgradesEach unique building now includes 2 additional upgrade levels, bringing a total of 20 new enhancements, alongside 3 new Hideout levels.These upgrades introduce valuable bonuses that accelerate Hideout growth, improve crafting capability by making Gold more accessible, and directly enhance Naoe, Yasuke, and their allies, making them more effective in both combat and exploration.5) Advance time of dayBy upgrading the Nando to level 2, the player will gain the ability to meditate and skip time forward to the next 6 o'clock (AM or PM).To activate meditation, find a safe location and hold the up button (L on keyboard). This allows Naoe and Yasuke to prepare for a nighttime assault and be ready to strike Castle at night.6) Improved scoutsUpgrading the Study to level 4 now allows Scouts to reveal both Viewpoints and Safehouses.Discovering Safehouses is especially valuable, as it enables Naoe and Yasuke to join the action more quickly by reducing their travel time.With the Kakurega upgraded to level 4, uncovering all Viewpoints within a province will also reveal the entire province automatically, giving players full visibility of its terrain and strategic locations.Also read: Scouts in AC Shadows (how to refill and increase the maximum count)7) Enhanced gear qualityBy upgrading the Forge to level 6, Naoe and Yasuke gain the ability to enhance their gear to new quality tiers: Mythic and Artifact. Once an item reaches a new quality, it can be further upgraded through eight additional levels to unlock its full potential.Epic items can be transformed into Mythic items, which improve their stats with each level, add a Boosted Stat if one wasn't present, and boost non-legendary perks, including the one in the engraving slot, by 50% at level 5 and 100% at level 9. (For perks related to damage reduction, refill ration, ammo, or tools, this bonus is halved, capping at a 50% increase at level 9.)Legendary items can evolve into Artifact items, which not only increase their stats with each level but also receive additional Boosted Stats at levels 3, 7, and twice at level 9. Engraved non-legendary perks are also boosted, like the Mythic items.These powerful enhancements are designed as long-term goals, supporting players through the increasing difficulty of subsequent New Game+ cycles and other upcoming challenges.8) New Project: SanctuaryNew Project: Sanctuary in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)Ubisoft is releasing a new Project available in the Animus HUB, called Sanctuary, in which you can get Ezio-themed gear, a kusarigama, and much more. Activate the new Project, complete Anomalies, and progress through the rewards like previously released ones.9) New Anomalies in AwajiAfter the release of the Claws of Awaji expansion, there will be new Anomalies available in that region, with one available in every schedule. These Anomalies will be available for players who have the expansion installed.10) Uncapped CutscenesCutscenes are no longer limited to 30 FPS (PC Only).11) Bug fixesGeneralFixed an issue where the game crashed during the cutscene of the &quot;Chained&quot; rift.Fixed various localization issues.Fixed an issue where the vertical sliding sound effect continued if you switched characters during a slide.Fixed an issue where some tutorials repeated themselves after unlocking Yasuke.GameplayFixed an issue where the Naginata Ronin were not vulnerable after using the Vault ability.Addressed an issue where the Scale of the Koi and Soaring Tatsu trinkets were not functioning as expected.Fixed an issue where the aiming reticle option &quot;Only While Aiming&quot; was missing from the settings.Fixed an issue where a persistent &quot;New Item&quot; notification appeared after looting weapons from scout supply chests.Fixed an issue where players were unable to start horse archery in Iga because the quest giver had moved locations. Get back in your spot!Fixed an issue where Ikko Ikki Kamon banner was missing after completing the &quot;Collection of Crests&quot; quest.Fixed an issue where the Mount Nukai contract targeted a chest that was already opened.Fixed an issue where multiple waypoints were not synchronizing.Difficulty OptionsFixed an issue on Nightmare difficulty where Teppo enemies appeared broken.Fixed an issue on Nightmare difficulty where the Samurai Spear Guard had a combat glitch.Fixed an issue where Canon Mode disabled itself on the second launch of the game.HideoutFixed an issue in the Hideout when selecting the option to duel with Naoe or Yasuke did nothing.Fixed an issue in the Hideout where certain buildings or set pieces could not be rotated.Fixed an issue in the Hideout that prevented players from moving the horse stables after changing their original location. Addressed an issue where the Shadow Piercer ability was not functioning correctly.Addressed an issue where the 33% health recovery on the posture attack perk was not functioning as expected.Visuals &amp; GraphicsFixed various visual issues.Fixed a visual issue with the architect's lip sync in the &quot;Seta-Killers&quot; quest.Fixed a visual issue affecting Yasuke's aim with the Teppo when wearing variations of the Samurai Hat.Fixed a visual issue with the Ronin Kasa Hat.Fixed a visual issue with the Blush of the Earth bow quiver.Fixed a visual issue with Oni's Flesh Armour.Fixed a visual issue where Gashadokuro's mask did not have red eyes on the Memories screen.PC fixFixed an issue where the heavy attack (LMB+Shift) was not functioning correctly on keyboard and mouse.And that's everything featured in the patch notes for Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.1