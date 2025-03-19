Does Assassin's Creed Shadows have DLSS 4?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest title in the franchise and will be launched on March 20, 2025. The system requirements of the game are high, and many users would need to use upscaling technology like DLSS to get decent framerates.

Naturally, users want to know if Assassin's Creed Shadows has DLSS 4 technology, and the answer is yes. The game supports DLSS 4 but not natively. You must use the Nvidia app to override the DLSS to use the latest version.

In this article, you will learn how to enable and use DLSS 4 in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Which version of DLSS is used natively in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows has DLSS 3, FSR 3, and Intel XeSS natively. However, DLSS 3 in this game can be upgraded to DLSS 4 with just a few clicks using the Nvidia app. Even the new Multi-Frame Generation will work for the RTX 50 series GPUs once DLSS 4 is enabled.

How to enable DLSS 4 in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

DLSS 4 override settings in Nvidia App (Image via Nvidia)

Both DLSS Upscaler and Multi-Frame Generation can be updated to the DLSS 4 version using the Nvidia app. Follow these steps to activate DLSS 4 in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Launch the Nvidia App and click on the Graphics tab from the left pane.

and click on the tab from the left pane. Select Assassin's Creed Shadows from the list. Refresh the list if the game doesn't show up.

from the list. Refresh the list if the game doesn't show up. Next, look for the option DLSS Override - Model Presets and click on the "Down arrow" button next to it.

and click on the "Down arrow" button next to it. Toggle the "Use same settings for all DLSS technologies" option and select Latest .

option and . Click Apply and then close the app.

and then close the app. Relaunch the game, and DLSS 4 will be used by default.

Ensure that your PC has the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver (572.16 or above) and Nvidia App (11.0.2.312 or above) installed. The steps provided above won't work on older drivers.

Will DLSS 4 work in Assassin's Creed Shadows without the Nvidia app override?

Unfortunately, since the game ships with DLSS 3, you cannot use DLSS 4 without enabling it from the Nvidia app override. However, Ubisoft could update the DLSS in Assassin's Creed Shadows through a future update. In that case, you won't need to use the Nvidia app override.

