Do you have to play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 24, 2025 11:15 GMT
Yasuke in Assassin
Yasuke is one of the protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the protagonists and a playable character. Unlike the stealthy Naoe who can fulfill the fantasy of being a sneaky shinobi, Yasuke's playstyle is that of a slow and calculated warrior, ready to take down anyone in his path while brutally executing his opponents. Interestingly, Assassin's Creed Shadows allows you to switch between the protagonists for the most part.

Except for certain segments in the story, you do not need to play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, the former retainer of Oda Nobunaga will be required to complete certain challenges and puzzles due to a unique set of abilities that are exclusive to him.

Should you play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Yasuke embodies the brawler archetype (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)
Yasuke embodies the brawler archetype (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)

Many may not enjoy playing Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows for one simple reason: he is not as fast and agile as Naoe. The female shinobi protagonist is catered to those who like playing as a sneaky assassin and can move across the map stealthily.

Her grappling hook also allows her to climb high places, an ability that Yasuke lacks. He cannot move fast due to his armor and colossal stature, making him effective for an all-out action playstyle.

Except for certain missions and flashback sequences, you can play as Naoe for the most part, but note that you will need to switch to Yasuke to complete certain puzzles and challenges such as Kata points and opening pathways in Kofuns.

Also, swapping to Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and taking enemies head-on can keep the gameplay loop fresh for you.

How to unlock and play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You will unlock Yasuke after completing chapter 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)
You will unlock Yasuke after completing chapter 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Ubisoft)

You can unlock Yasuke as a playable character in Assassin's Creed Shadows upon completing the following main quests:

  • Temple of the Horseman
  • Lightning and Thunder
  • Mibuno Showdown

These quests will play out in a sequence so you do not need to go out of your way to search for them. Completing this will conclude Chapter 1 of Assassin's Creed Shadows and Naoe and Yasuke will formally join forces. From this point onwards, you can swap between both characters at will.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
