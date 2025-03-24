  • home icon
All praying locations of Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Debayan Saha
Modified Mar 24, 2025 11:50 GMT
Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin
Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows is located in the Izumi Settsu region. While there are multiple ways to obtain Knowledge Points and XP in the title, completing praying activities at shrines is a great way to earn rewards. Most of these locations are safe, and the activity can be completed quickly.

This guide highlights all of the praying locations of Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where are the Nishinomiya Shrine's praying locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Nishinomiya Shrine is in Nakayama Peak, located in the southern part of the Izumi Settsu region. There are three shrines that you must find and pray at to earn prominent rewards, including 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.

Here are the specific locations of all three shrines of Nishinomiya Shrine:

Shrine 1

A still of the first shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
A still of the first shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the first shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the first shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first shrine can be located right after entering the Nishinomiya Shrine. It's in front of the main temple building. To complete the activity, go up the stairs and start praying.

Shrine 2

A still of the second shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
A still of the second shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the second shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the second shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

From the first location, turn around, and cross the small red bridge to discover the second shrine's location.

Shrine 3

A still of the third shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
A still of the third shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the third shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Location of the third shrine in Nishinomiya Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Lastly, proceed southwest from the second location and cross the waterbody to find the third shrine.

Note that you must wait until the praying animations are over to complete the process. Furthermore, you can use the Focus Mode mechanic and hover around the area to find the praying locations.

When done, the game will immediately notify you about completing the praying activity in Nishinomiya Shrine and reward you with 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.

Gathering Knowledge Points is important, as stacking them is the only way to increase your Knowledge Rank. Following that, you can unlock notable passive and active abilities for both Yasuke and Naoe's various skill trees.

