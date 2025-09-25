Playground Games confirms Forza Horizon 6 to be set in Japan

Playground Games has officially confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is going to be set in one of the most highly requested locations, Japan. The official teaser for the upcoming rendition of this game has been revealed at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 6. Read below to know more.Everything we know about Forza Horizon 6 being set in JapanAs per the official blog post from the developers at Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios, Forza Horizon 6 will be released globally for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2026. Per usual, players can expect this to be up for grabs using Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or the PC Game Pass.In the latest rendition of this globally acclaimed racing title, we expect to explore the beautiful scenes of Japan, both urban and rural. Players will have to work their way to incorporating wins and pushing their limits to emerge as a Legend at the Horizon Festival in-game.Read more: Major Xbox exclusive reportedly set to release on PlayStation following Gears of War and Forza’s footstepsWhile players eagerly await the release of the brand-new Forza title, they can wishlist this game on Steam or even the Microsoft Store. As soon as the latest news gets released, all wishlisters will be informed on a first-priority basis.Last but not least, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together with Sony in order to bring the highly anticipated racing title to PlayStation 5.After the newest teaser, fans are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the new Forza Horizon as early as possible. We definitely urge you to wishlist the game so that you can stay updated with all the latest information.That's everything that you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 being set in the scenic wonderland of Japan.For more related news and guides, check out:Schedule 1 graffiti guide: All spray-painting locationsHow to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system in Genshin ImpactWhere to find Witch Crest in Hollow Knight SilksongDota 2 TI 2025 Playoffs schedule and results