Playground Games confirms Forza Horizon 6 to be set in Japan

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:36 GMT
Forza Horizon 6
Forza Horizon 6 official reveal (Image via Playground Games)

Playground Games has officially confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is going to be set in one of the most highly requested locations, Japan. The official teaser for the upcoming rendition of this game has been revealed at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 6. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about Forza Horizon 6 being set in Japan

As per the official blog post from the developers at Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios, Forza Horizon 6 will be released globally for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2026. Per usual, players can expect this to be up for grabs using Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or the PC Game Pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In the latest rendition of this globally acclaimed racing title, we expect to explore the beautiful scenes of Japan, both urban and rural. Players will have to work their way to incorporating wins and pushing their limits to emerge as a Legend at the Horizon Festival in-game.

Ad

Read more: Major Xbox exclusive reportedly set to release on PlayStation following Gears of War and Forza’s footsteps

While players eagerly await the release of the brand-new Forza title, they can wishlist this game on Steam or even the Microsoft Store. As soon as the latest news gets released, all wishlisters will be informed on a first-priority basis.

Last but not least, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together with Sony in order to bring the highly anticipated racing title to PlayStation 5.

Ad

After the newest teaser, fans are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the new Forza Horizon as early as possible. We definitely urge you to wishlist the game so that you can stay updated with all the latest information.

That's everything that you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 being set in the scenic wonderland of Japan.

For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications