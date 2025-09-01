Schedule 1 graffiti guide: All spray-painting locations

The recent Schedule 1 v0.4.0 update has introduced some exciting new features, such as rival cartels, fresh weapons, and a brand-new graffiti system. The latter lets you fight for territory by painting graffiti across different parts of the map, which slowly decreases your rival cartels' influence in the region.

While Spray Paint cans are really easy to buy, finding the exact spot where you can use them can be tricky. On that note, here are all the graffiti locations in Schedule 1.

Schedule 1 graffiti system: All locations where you can use Spray Paint

There are 46 locations across the map where you can use the Spray Paint cans to reduce your enemy's influence. Here are the exact numbers of locations by landmark:

Northtown: 8

8 Westville: 9

9 Downtown: 10

10 Docks: 7

7 Suburbia: 3

3 Uptown: 9

Here are the exact locations in each landmark:

Northtown

All Northtown graffiti points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

There are eight graffiti spots in Northtown, which is the northernmost section of the map. Luckily, all of these points are really close to each other, so you can spray-paint the lot within a few minutes. This is one of the quickest areas to dominate in the cartel wars.

Westville

All Westville graffiti points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Westville has nine graffiti locations, but they are more difficult to track down compared to other regions. Many of the graffiti locations are in the open, which increases your chance of being arrested by the cops while spray-painting there. The best way to cover all the locations here is by visiting them when it's dark, as the police will not be able to spot you quickly.

Downtown

All Downtown graffiti points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

With ten graffiti spots, Downtown is the area with the most spray-paintable locations in Schedule 1. Luckily, just like Northtown, most of these are really easy to find, and it will hardly take a few minutes to cover all the spots. If you want to progress quickly, you should start with all the Downtown graffiti locations first.

Docks

All Docks graffiti points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

The Docks have seven graffiti spots. While four of them are just a few meters away from the Dock Warehouse property, the remaining three are further away in the north, closer to the Downtown landmark.

Suburbia

All Suburbia graffiti points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Suburbia has only three graffiti spots, and these are very easy to find since the area mostly features open spaces with a few houses around. Considering how far it is from all the popular properties in the game, it's better to visit this location in the end with a car, when the rest of the locations have already been dealt with.

Uptown

All Uptown graffiti points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

The Uptown area has nine graffiti spots. It is packed with buildings and narrow pathways, so it can be a bit difficult to find the exact spots. However, once you figure out the routes, it's possible to finish this area pretty quickly, as the points are not too far from each other.

How to do graffiti in Schedule 1

Identifying sprayable spots in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

To spray-paint graffiti, you first need to purchase Spray Paint cans from the Gas Station, which cost $10 each. Once you have a can, look for walls that have a while outline highlight and a spraying can icon.

When you stand close enough, you will see the option to interact with it, which opens up a new interface. There are multiple colors, and you can draw whatever you want. Do note that the police can arrest you for vandalism if you spend too much time spray-painting in visible areas.

This concludes our guide on Schedule 1's new graffiti system.

