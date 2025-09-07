Where to find Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the more complicated late-game rewards. Unlike other crests that you get early, this one requires you to travel deep into Bilewater and process a chain of quests to eventually reach Greymoor. It is a powerful long-term upgrade with lots of options that sets Hornet up for higher offensive builds.

Ad

With that said, here is how you can track the Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to find the Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

How to reach Bilewater in Hollow Knight Silksong

Twisted Bud location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The path begins with unlocking Bilewater, a late-game zone that sits southeast of the Whispering Vaults. To access it, first buy the Bilewater map from Shakra for 90 Rosaries. Then head up the Grand Bellway, east through The Stage and into the Vaults. In the lower section, look for a hidden route above the eastern exit. You can follow the map with the directions provided if you get confused.

Ad

Trending

That path takes you east again until you reach a breakable wall. Break it open using the Clawline Ancestral Art, then descend into Bilewater’s opening chambers.

Inside Bilewater, push deeper until you discover the Twisted Bud (a crying infant-like creature). Picking it up begins the first step of the quest. Drop down and unlock the nearby bench before leaving. The Bud must be delivered to Greyroot in Shellwood. However, you can only hand it over if you’ve already cleared the Rite of the Pollip quest, in which you need to destroy 6 Pollip flowers and get the Pollip Fruit.

Ad

Once the Bud is returned, a grim twist follows: Greyroot infects Hornet. This infection triggers the second stage of the journey, forcing you to find a cure. During this sequence, you also gain the Rite of Rebirth, pushing the story forward.

Also read: Where to find Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong

Escaping the Chapel and meeting Yarnby

Yarnby's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

After a cutscene at the Chapel of the Witch, you’ll break free and make your way to Greymoor. At the western edge lies a locked bellhouse where you’ll encounter Yarnby, a bee-like creature. Inside, Yarnby entrusts you with the Infestation Operation, a questline that ties directly into the cure and the crest itself.

Ad

Benjin and Crull's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || Youtuber@Tong ZhengHee)

The task sends you to Sinner’s Road, where you’ll need to find Benjin and Crull. This area is marked by cages dangling high above, with the two NPCs located near the upper eastern stretch. They sell you Steel Spines for 260 Rosaries, an item critical for curing you.

Ad

Return to her afterwards, hand over the Steel Spines, and watch the cutscene play out. It’s at this point that Hornet receives the Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Witch Crest description and use

The Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is designed for late-game play. It offers three blue slots and two red slots, letting Hornet stack both offense and sustain into her build. The in-game description of the crest reads:

Ad

“Whip the needle in sweeping swings. Leech the life of foes through twisted roots.”

With it equipped, her attacks not only extend into wider arcs but also restore life by draining enemies. It’s especially effective if you’re investing in Memory Lockets, turning it into a DPS-focused setup with built-in survivability.

That concludes our guide on the Witch Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.