Will there be a physical edition release of Hollow Knight Silksong?

Yes, Hollow Knight Silksong will receive a physical edition, but not at launch. While those looking for a packaged copy will have to wait slightly longer, Team Cherry's eagerly anticipated sequel will finally be ready in September 2025 after years of anticipation. The Metroidvania classic will supposedly offer challenging gameplay and vibrant surroundings.Read on to learn about when the physical edition will arrive and if there will also be a Collector's Edition.Hollow Knight Silksong will get a physical edition, but not as soon as you thinkWhile Hollow Knight Silksong makes its long-awaited premiere on September 4, 2025, the physical edition will not be released until early 2026. According to reports, boxed copies will first be available for the Nintendo Switch family, which includes the speculated Switch 2. Physical editions for other gaming consoles are expected later.Team Cherry, being a small studio, has previously postponed the release of review copies prior to the game's premiere. Before going into retail distribution, the developers are looking to make sure the title reaches players as soon as possible by concentrating primarily on its digital release.Also read: Hollow Knight Silksong pricing leaked by GamestopPre-orders for the physical edition have not yet gone live. Following the digital release, more information, including prospective merchant collaborations, will likely be available.Will there be a Hollow Knight Silksong Collector's Edition?Gamers are also wondering whether a Collector's Edition will be released soon. While this is likely, nothing has been confirmed yet. Shortly after its 2019 release, the original Hollow Knight was given a Collector's Edition, which included a tangible copy of the game along with extras, such as a metal brooch, a 14-page comic, an art print set, and a fold-out map of Hallownest.Any special edition announcement, meanwhile, could take a while since the physical edition of Hollow Knight Silksong won't be available until 2026. Nevertheless, Team Cherry may release something similar after the regular boxed copies are available, considering the community's love for collectibles.For now, fans can look forward to September's digital release and begin preparing for the adventure that awaits in Pharloom. And for those who cherish the feel of a game case in hand, the wait for 2026 may well be worth it.