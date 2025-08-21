Many people wonder if you can play the highly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass. After years of waiting, Hornet is back and ready to slash her way through the mysterious haunted kingdom. The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PC, PS5, and PS4. Team Cherry, the developer of the title, has finally revealed the release date.

You will be able to play Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass after the game releases on September 4, 2025. Let's take a look at exactly when you will be able to do so and more details regarding the upcoming Metroidvania title.

When can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass?

Hollow Knight Silksong is playable Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass, meaning you will be able to play it as soon as the game releases on September 4, 2025. You will be able to enjoy it on both PC and your Xbox Series X or S, given you own a subscription to the Game Pass.

While you will be able to play Hollow Knight Silksong on Xbox Game Pass on release, keep in mind that the available catalogue of games often changes, and you might lose access to it sooner or later. Although this won't be the case for a while, you will be able to dive into the mysterious haunted kingdom as Hornet after Hollow Knight Silksong's release.

Is Hollow Knight available on Xbox Game Pass?

As you are waiting for the sequel's release, you might wonder if the first Hollow Knight game is available on the Game Pass or not. Fortunately, it is, and you will be able to play the Voidheart Edition of the title.

So what can you expect from the Voidheart Edition? Essentially, it packages the base Hollow Knight with its post-launch DLC contents, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood, and the Godmaster expansions.

If you are a newcomer to the series and want to test out the waters of Silksong, it is recommended that you experience the first game before doing that. Doing so will allow you to understand the lore of the world of Hallownest, as well as the protagonist of the sequel, Hornet.

The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved Metroidvania will be released on September 4, 2025, and you can check out our article on 5 details from the Hollow Knight Silksong trailer that you might have missed.

