Do you need to play Hollow Knight before starting Hollow Knight Silksong?

With the release of the upcoming Hollow Knight Silksong around the corner, many might wonder if it is a great time to pick up and play the first game. Team Cherry's 2017 Metroidvania hit is beloved by many and has garnered fans over the years. With Silksong's release date finally confirmed, it might be a great time to visit the first Hollow Knight game.

To answer the question at hand, yes, you should definitely play Hollow Knight ahead of the sequel's release. Let's take a look at a few reasons why you should do so before Hollow Knight Silksong releases.

Why you should play Hollow Knight before Hollow Knight Silksong

Learning basic game mechanics

While Team Cherry might introduce a few new mechanics in Silksong, the overarching gameplay loop will mostly remain the same. Starting with Hollow Knight 1 will allow you to familiarize yourself with the game's systems, such as movement, combat, etc., allowing you to easily get accustomed to the sequel.

Difficulty

The first game was not an easy title to go through, and playing it before Hollow Knight Silksong will give you an idea of what to expect. As mentioned previously, this will allow you to get accustomed to what you can expect while exploring the mysterious kingdom as Hornet.

A still from the first game (Image via Team Cherry)

Playing the first game beforehand will also allow you to experience the fantastic boss battles and prepare yourself for what's to come in the sequel.

Story and lore

Silksong is a direct sequel to Hollow Knight, but this time around, you will be playing as Hornet, the guardian princess of Hallownest and a major NPC in the original. So, as you can expect, playing the first game is ideal if you want insight into the world of Hallownest.

You will be able to understand the lore of the world and Hornet, who will become the protagonist of the sequel, Silksong.

If you are a newcomer to the franchise, you should start with the original. It will not only allow you to get accustomed to the mechanics and the challenging difficulty, but also give you a brief idea of the world and the story of the Knight and Hornet.

Hollow Knight Silksong will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Day 1, and given that the Voidheart Edition of the first title is available on it, you will be able to download and play both if you are a subscriber to the service.

