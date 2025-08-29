Hollow Knight Silksong pricing leaked by Gamestop

With Hollow Knight Silksong set to launch in September 2025, Gamestop has seemingly leaked the price ahead of release. As depicted on their official page for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the upcoming hotly anticipated Metroidvania game, it is expected to cost $19.99. Considering this is an indie game, this isn't too surprising.
Here is everything to know about Hollow Knight Silksong's pricing as depicted by Gamestop. Read on to know more.
Hollow Knight Silksong to cost $20, Gamestop pricing reveals
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Gamestop has a page for Silksong up right now for the digital copy of the Nintendo Switch version. As is clear from the above screenshot, the game indeed costs $19.99. However, this is not surprising. For one, the original Hollow Knight game launched globally at $14.99, so its successor being only marginally more expensive was expected.
On the flip side, game development is getting more expensive by the year, and Silksong was repurposed from being DLC for the first game to a full-blown sequel that's more ambitious than the original. As such, some fans did expect a price hike for what they're getting as the full final package.
That said, Team Cherry has been dancing to its own tune by taking the time to make the game it wants, so this dilemma hasn't affected them. The decision to price Silksong this attractively will undoubtedly have a further positive impact on its predictably glowing sales, considering the massive hype following it since the universal acclaim of the 2017 original.
Also Read: Is Silksong a sequel to Hollow Knight?
Hollow Knight Silksong launches on September 4, 2025, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.