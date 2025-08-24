Is Silksong a sequel to Hollow Knight?

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced during a special announcement stream by developer Team Cherry. The game will be out on September 4, 2025, and is next in line after the successful Metroidvania title, Hollow Knight, released in 2017. It took the developer over eight years to finally finish the title in their signature 2D hand-drawn animation style.For those wondering, Silksong is a direct sequel to Team Cherry's Hollow Knight. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming title and the connection between the two.Silksong to follow in Hollow Knight's footsteps eight years laterThe game was announced by Team Cherry on August 19, 2025, during a special stream. It has been in development for years and was initially announced in 2019, two years after the release of Hollow Knight.Silksong serves as the direct sequel to Hollow Knight and will take us into the adventure of the hunter Hornet, who also featured in the 2017 title as a major character.Hornet is a princess-protector and serves as a boss in Hollow Knight. The character is known for unevadable attacks, giving players a hard time in the previous title. Hornet weilds a needle and a thread as her primary weapons, and now, in Silksong, she is the main protagonist who must fight foes and forge her path in the fallen insect kingdom of Pharloom.That being said, the game's description makes it clear that it is, in fact, a sequel and not a prequel or a different branch of the story. The forthcoming title will also see Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, create its music.Players will get to fight over 40 different bosses and hundreds of different enemies in Silksong. So, in order to fully understand the game's style, characterization, and overall storyline, players may want to play Hollow Knight first.That being said, the sequel was initially just confirmed for PC and Nintendo Switch; however, it's now known that it will also release on Xbox (regular and Game Pass) as well as the PlayStation 4 and 5.Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3: All drip-marketed charactersGenshin Impact Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil Day 4 guideBrawl Stars leak suggests Hypercharges will bring wall-walking, anti-damage, extra bot, and more5 games that should be added to the next Esports World Cup